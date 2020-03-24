The Loafer: On Pause for Covid19

We pride ourselves on being the Tri-Cities source for current arts, entertainment, and events. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, and the efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, we will be halting print production for the next two weeks. Many concerts, events, and local gathering places are closing their doors until the outbreak is under control. We will be back as soon as it is safe for everyone to gather in large groups once again. Thank you all for your continued readership and support. Stay healthy and keep others safe by remaining at home unless you absolutely must gather supplies or seek medical care. – Your Friends at the Loafer

