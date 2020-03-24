TUSCULUM RESCHEDULES SPRING GRADUATION TO AUGUST; DEGREE CONFERRAL WILL HAPPEN ON REGULAR SCHEDULE

To ensure graduating students still have an opportunity to formally celebrate their academic accomplishments, Tusculum University has rescheduled spring commencement to August due to the coronavirus.

The university was originally set to hold graduation Saturday, May 9, but to protect the health of students and their families, Tusculum has now scheduled the ceremony for Saturday, Aug. 8. Graduation will occur at 10:30 a.m. in Pioneer Arena and be held for spring and summer graduates.

“Our students have worked diligently to earn their degrees, and we want them to walk across the stage and relish that moment as long as it is safe,” said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum’s president. “Tusculum reviewed this matter carefully and concluded that rescheduling the ceremony for August would be an optimal step to protect people’s health and celebrate our graduates.”

While the spring commencement ceremony has been reset, graduates will not have to wait until August to have their degrees conferred and their diplomas awarded, said Dr. Tricia Hunsader, Tusculum’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. She said that will enable graduates to reference their degrees on their resumes and applications for advanced degree programs as soon as possible after the completion of the spring semester.

The August commencement date provides a bonus for summer graduates. Tusculum has not previously held commencement in the summer, and this modification will enable graduates who complete their degree requirements during the summer to officially celebrate earlier. They normally cross the stage at the December graduation ceremony.

In addition to graduation, Tusculum has postponed or canceled all events in which more than 10 people were scheduled to attend. The university is making every effort to reschedule events. Tusculum might convert some smaller events to a virtual or social media alternative.

To see a list of schedule changes, please visit www.tusculum.edu/coronavirus.

For more information about the university, please visit www.tusculum.edu.

Tusculum University, the first higher education institution in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation, provides a comprehensive education in a Judeo-Christian environment, grounded in a civic, liberal and medical arts curriculum with pathways for career preparation, personal development and civic engagement. More than 1,700 students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville, at locations in Knoxville and Morristown and in online programs.