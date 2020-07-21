We are so excited to announce the return of the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, an event that benefits the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and supports its mission and work – plus, it’s one of our most fun and successful fundraisers to date!
Prizes include new vehicles, fabulous vacations, jewelry, a motorcycle, lots of CA$H, and much more! Only 5,000 tickets are available for purchase and each ticket gives participants two chances to win!
The Raffle will be held Sunday, September 13 from noon to 4:00 p.m. with prize winners to be announced every 5 minutes!
Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.