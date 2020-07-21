Bristol Sessions Super Raffle

We are so excited to announce the return of the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, an event that benefits the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and supports its mission and work – plus, it’s one of our most fun and successful fundraisers to date!
Prizes include new vehicles, fabulous vacations, jewelry, a motorcycle, lots of CA$H, and much more! Only 5,000 tickets are available for purchase and each ticket gives participants two chances to win!

The Raffle will be held Sunday, September 13 from noon to 4:00 p.m. with prize winners to be announced every 5 minutes!
Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

