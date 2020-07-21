City of Johnson City included in Washington County executive order requiring masks

Johnson City officials reiterated Monday that the Washington County executive order requiring that masks be worn in public applies within Johnson City city limits. Signed by Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, Executive Order No. 2 requires all persons 12 years or older, including employees or customers of businesses, to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where being in close proximity to others is anticipated, particularly where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

“We all need to take responsibility for our lives as well as the lives of others,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “The increase in cases is startling, and the only way to slow the spread is to follow the advice of our health professionals – wash hands frequently, stay 6 feet apart, and wear masks.”

The order – which can be found in its entirety here – goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday (July 14) and will be in place until Aug. 3 unless extended or repealed. The mandate is a response to an increase in active cases of COVID-19, resulting in a sharp increase in local hospitalizations. Ballad Health stated that between July 6 and 13, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to its hospitals grew from 17 to 45 – nearly tripling in a one-week period.

Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 54 on July 3, granting county mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue local mask requirements in the event of a significant rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has information about cloth face coverings, including how to wear, make, and wash them available on its website.

“We are relying on businesses to do the right thing and comply with this order,” Peterson said. “Patrons and employees must act responsibly and wear masks.”

The City of Johnson City’s Health Officer will be monitoring and encouraging businesses to follow the mandate. Inquiries, concerns and requests for assistance may be sent to SaferAtHome@JohnsonCityTN.org.