Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians Holds Drive-Through Cookie Booth

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) will be holding another drive-through cookie booth on Saturday, August 1 at the Johnson City Girl Scout Service Center, 1100 Woodland Ave., from 9a.m. to 1p.m. This is a real treat for the public. Girl Scout cookies are usually unavailable this time of year. Stock up on all your favorites!

Since the disruption of cookie booths back in March due to COVID-19, GSCSA has had to get creative with cookie sales. They sold nearly 27,000 boxes of cookies through the national and local Digital Cookie store and 7,630 boxes during the June 6 day of drive-through cookie booths. However, GSCSA still has around 55,000 boxes on hand.

But these cookies won’t crumble! The drive-through will be stocked with the Girl Scout cookies you know best, Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs and, everybody’s favorite, Thin Mints, along with many others. And here’s a Girl Scout Cookie pro-tip – the cookies can be stored in the freezer and enjoyed year-round. If you’ve never had a frozen Thin Mint, you’re missing out!

“This is a big change in plans for us and an opportunity for the community to purchase cookies at a convenient drive-up booth,” Fugate said. Many community members and businesses have purchased cookies to donate to first responders and healthcare workers. “It’s a guilt-free purchase. You’re helping a Girl Scout and you’re helping the people who’ve been helping us this whole pandemic,” Fugate said.

The drive-through cookie booth on Saturday, August 1 at the Johnson City Service Center, 1100 Woodland Ave., will be open from 9a.m. to 1p.m. In the interest of girl safety, this “booth” will only be worked by adult volunteers. The sale will be outdoors, physical distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be worn by those working the booth.

About the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians

The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800.474.1912.