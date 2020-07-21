Martin Center for the Arts: PULLING BACK THE CURTAIN
Dear Patrons of the Arts at ETSU,
It has been a year of surprises, many changes and much uncertainty, but one thing we are certain of is that we have missed seeing you during the isolation, and while guidelines for live events for fall 2020 are still being assessed, we do know that progress on the Martin Center for the Arts continues. In fact, it won’t be long before we can move in and start getting the arts center ready for you and ETSU’s students.
We wanted to share the “inside scoop” and latest news from the 93,000-square-foot Martin Center with you, in brief …
ETSU Foundation Grand Hall
– 1,200+ seats
The Details: a proscenium stage with balcony, fly system, orchestra pit and shell, theatrical lighting and sound, projection system, four dressing rooms, green room and loading area
The Latest: Fly system installed, orchestra pit functional, installation of sound shell and equipment started, lighting equipment on its way, dressing rooms ready for furniture and seating arrives in mid-July.
Recital Hall
– 200+ seats The Details: performance platform, lighting and sound, projection system, green room and shared dressing rooms with the Grand Hall
The Latest: stage platform in place, installation of sound equipment started, lighting equipment on its way, seating arriving in mid-July.
Bert C. Bach Theatre
– seats will vary The Details: a black-box theatre with flexible seating and staging, theatrical lighting and sound, two dressing rooms, green room and loading area
The Latest: installation of sound equipment started, lighting equipment on its way, flooring installation underway, dressing rooms ready for furniture and seating arriving soon
Tindall Lobby
The Details: a 3,000-square-foot, two story area with Box Office, video monitors, elevator and a great view of the west end of campus
The Latest: terrazzo flooring and accent carpet finished, light-filtering shades added to facade windows; lighting and multi-color chandeliers have been installed with monitors to be added soon
Sonia S. King Plaza
The Details: an outdoor space located on the south and east sides of the Martin Center, wrapping around the front of the facility
The Latest: terracing completed, landscaping well underway, some surfaces still to be poured/placed, signage in place
The Martin Center also features a costume and dye shop and scene shop for Theatre & Dance and its students; state-of-the-art choral, orchestral, percussion rehearsal rooms and music practice rooms for Music and its students; a box office; an elevator; and an office suite.
How much is left before we move in? Equipment is coming in every day and we expect the seats for the Grand and Recital halls to arrive later this month for installation. We hope to occupy the building sometime in September.
A World Of Change
The definition of “the stage” is changing, so as we brainstorm and see what is possible in a fall “season” that has no large live events or gatherings — for any of the ETSU arts areas and programs — things may look different.
But we think you will find that the arts are worth it, whatever we have to do to still enjoy and share them. Stay connected with us and we will walk through this time together, with precautions tailored to your safety and security and governmental guidelines.
Join Our Troupe
In the meantime, if you have an interest in becoming part of our troupe of volunteers, we are accepting emails of interest now! If you want to get close to the action, please contact Facility General Manager and Martin School Assistant Director Pamela Adolphi at adolphi@etsu.edu.
Keep Up to Date
As we develop our plans for fall 2020 and spring 2021, we will keep you apprised not only through emails, but also on the new Martin Center website that is being developed, as well as on our social media at Mary B. Martin School for the Arts on Facebook and @artsatetsu on Twitter and Instagram.