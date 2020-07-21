Martin Center for the Arts: PULLING BACK THE CURTAIN

Dear Patrons of the Arts at ETSU, It has been a year of surprises, many changes and much uncertainty, but one thing we are certain of is that we have missed seeing you during the isolation, and while guidelines for live events for fall 2020 are still being assessed, we do know that progress on the Martin Center for the Arts continues. In fact, it won’t be long before we can move in and start getting the arts center ready for you and ETSU’s students. We wanted to share the “inside scoop” and latest news from the 93,000-square-foot Martin Center with you, in brief …