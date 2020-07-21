The Teen Titans first appeared as a superhero team in 1964 in issue #54 of The Brave and the Bold. The members of the team certainly existed before this appearance, but this was their first time as the Titans. The team was formed by Robin (Dick Grayson), Kid Flash (Wally West) and Auqalad (Garth). The team adopted the name Teen Titans in issue 60 and added Wonder Girl (Donna Troy). Over the years in the DC comic book world, the Teen Titans have been canceled and relaunched many times. The title became a true hit in the 1980’s under the name The New Teen Titans, and introduced several new characters, including Cyborg, Raven, Starfire, and Beast Boy. The Titans have also been featured in various animated movies and in the Cartoon Network animated series, and later animated shows “Teen Titans Go!” and “Young Justice’. The team’s popularity brought about a live-action series in 2018 entitled “Titans”, which was originally supposed to be produced for the TNT network, but found a home on the DC Universe streaming service. Season one of the series premiered in October 2018 and consisted of eleven episodes, with season two premiering in September 2019 with thirteen episodes. Unlike the animated Titan shows, this series is definitely not for kids, and is recommended for young adults and older. Season one of the show introduces viewers to Dick Grayson’s Robin (Brenton Thwaites), now estranged from Batman, Gar “Beast Boy” (Ryan Potter), who is able to shapeshift into animals, Kory “Starfire” (Anna Diop) an extraterrestrial, and Rachel “Raven” (Teagan Croft), the owner of mystical powers. The first season focuses on Robin distancing himself from Batman, Rachel seeking Dick’s help in fighting off the dark forces after her, and Kory battling amnesia and struggling to discover why she has been sent to Earth. The first season also introduces viewers to Hank Hall “Hawk” (Alan Ritchson) and Dawn Granger “Dove” (Minka Kelly), the vigliante duo who are in a relationship when not fighting crime. The duo is introduced after Dick seeks their help, and the duo eventually become an integral part of the team. Season one also introduces Jason Todd (Curran Walters), the new Robin. As fans of the comic book know, this Jason is a spitfire, and was murdered by the Joker in the late 1980’s. Todd definitely has a different path, at least so far, on this show. Also introduced in season one is Donna Troy “Wonder Girl” (Coinor Leslie), an adopted member of the Amazons, and has a “brother-sister” relationship with Dick. I was hooked on the show after season one, and was ready for season two, which focuses on the reformation of the Titans, which include Rachel, Gar, and Jason. When the team once again comes under attack by the villain Slade Wilson “Deathstroke” (Esai Morales), who caused the team to split originally, they must reform to take him down. Season two is filled with fun surprises, the best of which is the first appearance of Connor “Superboy” (Joshua Orpin), a genetic clone of Superman and Lex Luthor. Oh, and yes super dog Krypto is also on hand. The second season also features a surprise appearance from Garth “Aqualad” (Drew Van Acker), who I am sad to report is not around very long. Season two is filled with twists, surprises, and several appearances by Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen). After all the intrigue and thrills of season two, the team is fully formed and ready for a season three, which has been formally announced. All the actors in the show are perfectly cast, and Thwaites, who eventually takes on the mantle of Nightwing, proves to be a strong leader in a role that could have collapsed under a weaker actor. Personally, the other highlights are the strong performance of Walters as the troubled Todd, and the bickering duo playing Hawk and Dove. If you are a Titans fan, or a DC fan and have yet to enter this world, I recommend you do so right away, just leave the kids behind. Now streaming on DC Universe and available on Blu-ray and DVD. (Rated TV-MA)



