A collective micro wedding giveaway

The Simple Elegance Bridal Show and some of the Tri-Cities highly respected wedding professionals announced that they are having a collective wedding giveaway!

“We will do the giveaway similar to a HGTV Dream Home contest. We’ll give 2 or 3 choices for people to pick from every week. For example, we will give our social media followers a rustic chic or modern romantic theme to choose from. Whatever they pick, we’ll give them the next choice that follows based on their previous choice, and so on,” said Mary Grace Wooten, the bridal show organizer.

“We realize that there are many hardships due to COVID 19, but love is not canceled. So we think this will be fun!” Wooten continued. “Couples have to agree to the contest’s terms and conditions, which are on our website and social media. For example, they would have to be OK with our vendors and their services (not choosing to replace any of our vendors with their own vendors) and also be okay with the wedding planning choices picked by those voting on social media.”

The wedding giveaway includes a venue, Allandale Mansion in Kingsport, a wedding cake by Cakes by Lillian, catering for up to 25 people by Food City, 2 photographers, Southern Grace Studios and Through His Eyes Photography, a DJ from Musicality Mobile DJ Service, video invitations from The Video Guy, flowers from Simply Yours, and decoration & china by Venue Decor and More.

The Bristol Bridal Station will give the lucky bride a wedding gown valued up to $500 and a formal dress for the honeymoon, reception, or shower valued up to $100. Starr Creations will do the bride’s hair and makeup.

The lucky groom will wear a tux from Moon Tuxedo.

“We recommend that all couples submit a 30-60 second video describing their dream wedding and give us some ideas of what to pick for them,“ Wooten added. The winner will be announced a day after the bridal show which will be held on September 20 at The Heritage in Jonesborough.

More information about the wedding giveaway and bridal show can be found online at simpleelegancebridalshow. com or on Facebook and Instagram @simpleelegancebridalshow.