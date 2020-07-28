City of Johnson City to resume electronic meetings, encourages mask compliance

City Manager Pete Peterson announced Thursday that the City of Johnson City will conduct most meetings, including Board of Commissioners and Planning Commission, electronically until further notice as permitted by Executive Order No. 51, signed by Gov. Bill Lee on June 29, 2020.

“Our primary goal is the health and safety of this community,” Peterson said. “We have seen a drastic rise in positive COVID-19 cases, and the responsible thing for all of us to do is limit direct contact with others as much as possible.”

Peterson also reiterated that the Washington County Executive Order No. 2, signed by County Mayor Joe Grandy on July 13, 2020, applies within Johnson City city limits. The order requires all persons 12 years or older, including employees or customers of businesses, to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where being in close proximity to others is anticipated, particularly where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. The order is in place until Aug. 3 unless extended or repealed.

“We are relying on our citizens and businesses to do the right thing and comply with this order,” Peterson said. “We encourage everyone to only patronize establishments that have safety measures in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The City of Johnson City’s health officer will be monitoring and encouraging businesses to follow the mandate. Inquiries, concerns and requests for assistance may be sent to SaferAtHome@JohnsonCityTN.org or be made by calling 423-434-6021. Businesses are welcome to download and print safety signage from www.johnsoncitytn.org/covid-19.

The City of Johnson City continues to encourage residents and businesses to limit in-person interaction and conduct City business by phone, email or through the use of online services available on the City’s website, www.johnsoncitytn.org.

Building, Trades, Sign Permits and Planning Applications

All building, trades, sign permits and planning applications may be applied for online through the CityView Portal, https://jc-cityviewweb.johnsoncitytn.org/CityViewPortal/ . Online applications are preferred but physical documents will be accepted at the permit counter at the rear of City Hall. For questions related to the CityView, please contact Adrienne Brown at 423-434-5845 or abrown@johnsoncitytn.org . For the Planning Division, contact Nicole Lawrence at 423-434-6074 or nlawrence@johnsoncitytn.org .

Police Department

Information available in person at the Police Records Unit located inside City Hall can be obtained through other methods. Individuals may call 423-434-6160 and select option 2 or send an email to JCPDRecords@johnsnoncitytn.org . Documents intended for the records unit or municipal court can be photographed or scanned and attached to the email.

Fines may be paid at https://www.paymyfineonline.com/ or by mailing a check or money order to Police Records, P.O. Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Traffic crash reports are available at http://www.crashdocs.org five to seven days following the incident.

Purchasing Department

The public may conduct any necessary City procurement business by phone, email or through the use of online services that are available on the City website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/purchasing .

All solicitations are available for electronic submission. This method is encouraged and preferred. Solicitation openings will be conducted only via web conference and made available to the public. Meeting details will be available on our website.

The Purchasing Department may be reached by phone at 423-975-2715 or email at purchasing@johnsoncitytn.org .

Utility and Tax Bills

The City of Johnson City offers a free autodraft service for payment of utility bills. Enrollment can be completed online via a short form at www.johnsoncitytn.org/autodraft . Customers must upload a copy of a voided check to complete enrollment.

Utility bills may also be paid by:

Drive-thru window: Customers can pay utility bills without getting out of their vehicles at 106 Gray Commons Circle (Fire Station 8). Collections clerks are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays to accept tax and utility payments as well as applications for business licenses.



City Hall window: Customers can pay utility bills at City Hall, 601 E. Main St., using a temporary window. Collections clerks are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays to accept tax and utility payments as well as applications for business licenses.



City Hall night depository: Customers may place their utility payments in the night depository box located at City Hall, 601 E. Main St.

Additionally, payments can be made by phone. To pay utility bills by phone, please call 877-768-5046. To pay property taxes by phone, please call 877-768-5048.

New water and sewer services customers can call 423-461-1640 to sign up for service with a credit card.

More information about online payments can be found at www.johnsoncitytn.org/payments .