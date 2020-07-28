Drive-Up Dance Performances at the Asheville Outlets

Experience an immersive dance performance — from the comfort of your car — by WNC-based dance company, Stewart/Owen Dance, Fri. & Sat., July 31 & August 1 at 7pm and 9pm each evening at the Asheville Outlets parking lot.

An exploration of the new challenges that dancers face in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stewart/Owen Dance’s latest work, What Remains, features six local dancers donning masks, gloves, kneepads and sneakers, joined by two local musicians, to offer a unique combination of rehearsed dances intermingled with moments left up to chance. Drive-in passes are sold per car and include a parking space to enjoy the performance from the comfort of the vehicle. Learn more/Get tickets