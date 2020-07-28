Johnson City Public Art invites residents to participate in postcard art exhibit

The Johnson City Public Art Committee will invite Johnson City residents of all ages to submit artwork for inclusion in “2020 Vision: A Postcard Exhibit.” The exhibit is intended to unite the community through art and will recognize the sense of togetherness that continues to endure in the face of the global pandemic and current social issues. Each household will receive a brochure in the mail that includes a postcard along with instructions for participating.

Participants will draw, paint, or write on the blank side of their postcards, detach the postcard from the main part of the brochure, and mail it back to Johnson City Public Art. No postage will be required. The mailed artwork will be displayed in the windows of select venues throughout Johnson City. Updates on the exhibit location(s) will be posted on Johnson City Public Art’s Facebook and Instagram pages. All artwork must be received by Aug. 31 in order to be included in the exhibit.

The brochure will also include information about Johnson City Public Art projects and events. To learn more about the Johnson City Public Art Committee, visit https://jcpublicart.com/.

