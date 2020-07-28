Marble City Opera: Pagliacci

What: “i Pagliacci” by: Leoncavallo Ruggiero

When: August 13th-15th, 2020, 7:30 pm

Where: The Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park

525 Henley St. Knoxville, TN 37902 (865) 251-68961

Contact: Kayla Beard

Kayla@MarbleCityOpera.com

Cost: $40 General Admission (all seats socially distanced)

$30 Online Streaming (allows access to a live streamed broadcast performance)

Tickets: Available for purchase online by visiting www.MarbleCityOpera.com

100 seat in-person max/UNLIMITED livestream tickets available

Patrons may select their preferred option at the time of purchase.

Who: Starring: “Brandon Evans” as Canio “Kathryn Frady” as Nedda “Ryland Pope” as Sylvio “Jesse Stock” as Tonio “Blayne Ziegenfuss” as Beppe Directed by: Keturah Stickann

Conducted by: Logan Campbell

*Performed with piano and small chamber orchestra

Duration: One Act, Approximately 1 hour

Synopsis: A dramatic tale of love and betrayal, the classic opera “Pagliacci”, literally translated a“clowns”, revolves around a love triangle within an old world commedia del arte troupe. The show is being produced in accordance with a set of public health guidelines that have been reviewed and approved by the City of Knoxville.

Exclusively outdoor seating

All attendees must wear masks (no exceptions)

All volunteers will also wear masks and gloves

100 person maximum attendance

No more than 2 people seated next to each other with all seats marked clearly at least 6 feet apart.

No physical tickets or programs to handle

The singers on stage will be appropriately socially distanced from each other and the audience at all times.



Website: For more information about the company’s COVID-19 preparedness plan or the production in general visit:

www.MarbleCityOpera.com