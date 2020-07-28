Marble City Opera: Pagliacci

What: “i Pagliacci” by: Leoncavallo Ruggiero
When: August 13th-15th, 2020, 7:30 pm
Where: The Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park
525 Henley St. Knoxville, TN 37902 (865) 251-68961
Contact: Kayla Beard
Kayla@MarbleCityOpera.com
Cost: $40 General Admission (all seats socially distanced)
$30 Online Streaming (allows access to a live streamed broadcast performance)
Tickets: Available for purchase online by visiting www.MarbleCityOpera.com
100 seat in-person max/UNLIMITED livestream tickets available
Patrons may select their preferred option at the time of purchase.
Who: Starring: “Brandon Evans” as Canio “Kathryn Frady” as Nedda “Ryland Pope” as Sylvio “Jesse Stock” as Tonio “Blayne Ziegenfuss” as Beppe Directed by: Keturah Stickann
Conducted by: Logan Campbell
*Performed with piano and small chamber orchestra
Duration: One Act, Approximately 1 hour
Synopsis: A dramatic tale of love and betrayal, the classic opera “Pagliacci”, literally translated a“clowns”, revolves around a love triangle within an old world commedia del arte troupe. The show is being produced in accordance with a set of public health guidelines that have been reviewed and approved by the City of Knoxville.
- Exclusively outdoor seating
- All attendees must wear masks (no exceptions)
- All volunteers will also wear masks and gloves
- 100 person maximum attendance
- No more than 2 people seated next to each other with all seats marked clearly at least 6 feet apart.
- No physical tickets or programs to handle
- The singers on stage will be appropriately socially distanced from each other and the audience at all times.
Website: For more information about the company’s COVID-19 preparedness plan or the production in general visit:
www.MarbleCityOpera.com