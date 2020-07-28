Mellow Mushroom Takes a Trip Through Time for Way Back Wednesdays

Order the Way Back Wednesday Meal Online for only $19.74

You may have heard of #throwbackthursday, but Mellow Mushroom is introducing Way Back Wednesdays. Every Wednesday, starting now – September 2, Mellow Mushroom will offer the Way Back Wednesday meal package for only $19.74 – in honor of the year Mellow Mushroom was founded.

The Way Back Wednesday package includes one small cheese pizza, one small pepperoni pizza, and choice of pretzel bites or a regular Caesar salad. The offer is good for online orders only and can be placed at order.mellowmushroom.com.

“The Way Back Wednesdays meal package is a nod to the brand’s evolution,” said Anne Mejia, Vice President Brand Development. “At 46 years, Mellow Mushroom is going strong.”

1974 was the year Mellow Mushroom first opened for business. Since then, the brand has expanded to 21 states and 178 locations. Each Mellow Mushroom restaurant is unique, incorporating custom artwork from local artists, and often celebrating the brand’s history.

Visitors to the brand’s web site are often delighted by the Do Not Touch button, taking guests on a trip through time to the restaurant’s first website built in 2001. Games, cartoons and other original website features are available for longtime Mellow fans to relive, and new guests to discover.

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 21 states under the name Home-Grown Industries of Georgia. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers has been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family friendly environment.