Back to School Issue

Local Homeschool Resources

by Sarah Fagerburg

Are you worried about the stability of your child’s education this year? You are not alone. Many parents are concerned about their children being pulled back and forth, in and out of school and the classroom. Transitions back and forth from online to classroom seem inevitable throughout this school year. Because of coronavirus instability, many parents are looking at educating their children at home. Some are choosing year-long distance learning through the local school system. A growing number are choosing homeschooling.

Homeschooling allows you the freedom and option to explore interests and specialize your child’s education to fit your child’s needs. It also allows for complete flexibility in your schedule. If sitting in front of a computer for 7 hours each day to complete lessons set by your local school system sounds less than appealing, you might consider homeschooling

Your first question might be, “But what do I teach?” There are many curriculums ranging from completely online offerings to book and paper and even hands-on learning options. If you’d like to check out your options, check out our local Hillbilly Book Barn! You can browse any number of new and used curriculums. They have many different styles and options. Hillbilly Book Barn has staff waiting to assist you. One of the curriculums is bound to fit your child’s needs and interests. Be sure to tune in to our Facebook page Wednesday, August 5 at 10 am as we present a Loafer Live from Hillbilly Book Barn.

If you do decide to look into homeschooling, no doubt your next question will be, “How do I homeschool legally?” In Tennessee, you essentially have two choices to homeschool legally:

1) Register directly with your local superintendent of public schools (free, but no support)

2) Register with an umbrella school (usually have a small fee to register and lots of support)

What is an umbrella school? An umbrella school functions as a private school that oversees homeschoolers. They are registered with the state to meet educational requirements. They help assist you with curriculum, attendance, testing, grading and all you will need to know to educate your children.

You can choose the umbrella school that best fits your family’s needs. Perhaps you’d like a religious school like New Hope Adacemy. They are a Christian school catering to the needs of homeschooled students in Tennessee and across the nation. Or perhaps you’d like AliYah, A Hebrew roots non-denominational umbrella school. It is a flexible choice for homeschoolers with online grading and online attendance reporting. Whatever your needs, there is an umbrella school for you.

If you’d like to connect with other homeschool parents and find out about local groups to meet with, check out Tri-Cities Homeschoolers on Facebook. They already have 427 homeschoolers happy to help you find what you need.

Happy Homeschooling!