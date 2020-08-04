ETSU announces facial covering policy for students, employees and visitors

A new policy at East Tennessee State University requires all students, faculty and staff as well as visitors to campus to wear a face covering.

The policy is effective immediately and requires that face coverings be worn in classrooms and other public spaces as well as in outdoor areas where a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained between persons.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland announced today that he has approved the policy and that it will remain in effect until further notice. “The health and safety of all members of the ETSU community is our highest priority, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created circumstances where urgent actions must be taken in order to protect the health of everyone,” he said.

The ETSU Board of Trustees provided Noland the authority to approve, revise or suspend policies during extraordinary circumstances when emergency actions are needed.

The policy as well as a listing of frequently asked questions are available here.