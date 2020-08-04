Overmountain Animation Festival set for Aug. 5-7

The Department of Digital Media at East Tennessee State University will host the 2020 Overmountain Animation Festival Aug. 5-7. All shows will be livestreamed and will begin at 7 p.m. each night.

The festival’s six shows feature more than 60 animations, with two shows each with different themes to be presented nightly. ETSU has hosted this event since 2005. Faculty and students from the Digital Media program select entries from around the world for the event that display the talent of student, independent and professional animators. The lineup includes:

Wednesday, Aug. 5

7 p.m. “Sprouts” – A series of shorts created just for kids.

8 p.m. “Heartfelt” – An eclectic mix of styles and techniques that explore emotions and connectedness.

Thursday, Aug. 6

7 p.m. “Adventure” – Films full of danger, intrigue and action that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seat.

8 p.m. “Artistry” – An opportunity for audience members to witness the creativity of the animation medium.

Friday, Aug. 7

7 p.m. “Merriment” – A cheerful show that promises to lighten the hearts of everyone.

8 p.m. “Audacious” – This unapologetic and gutsy series of films will challenge choices and invade imaginations.

All shows, as well as more information about the festival, can be viewed at overmountainanimation.com/schedule.