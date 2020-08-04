In the new direct-to-video animated film “Superman: Red Son” you will see the man of steel like you have never seen him before. The film is based on the 2003 comic book series, and was released under the “Elseworld” imprint, which are stories featuring alternate histories of famous DC characters. Imagine baby Clark Kent, having been sent to Earth by his parents from the dying world of Krypton, landing in the Soviet Union in 1946 instead of Kansas. This is the storyline of “Red Son.” We first meet a young boy being chased by bullies who refuses to defend himself because he understands if he fights back he could accidentally kill them. After he hides from his pursuers, he reveals his superpowers to his trusted friend Svetlana, and she convinces her friend he needs to reveal his superhuman strength to the country’s leaders. The film then moves forward to 1955, and the Soviet Union releases a film about the super powered human, who is under the command of Joseph Stalin, and the United States brands him the Soviet Superman. After the reveal, U.S. leaders assign Lex Luthor with the assignment of developing a countermeasure against the newly revealed Superman. Eventually Superman crosses paths with Lois Lane, the wife of Luthor in this world, and she interviews the mysterious superhuman, who reveals how he feels about America. Superman reveals to Lois how the Soviet Union way of life is superior, until he returns home to discover a secret gulag, a Soviet forced camp system. It is here the man of steel discovers his childhood friend Svetlana, who is dying because of the harsh conditions of the camp. Superman becomes enraged and frees all the prisoners in the camp and confronts Stalin about these secret and shameful camps. During the showdown with Stalin, the course of the country changes and Superman becomes the new leader of the Soviet Union and pledges to use his powers for good and spread the influence of the Soviet Union. Superman is able to stop conflict with other nations, and forges an alliance with Wonder Woman/Princess Diana of Themyscira. While this is happening, Luthor unveils his creation, a Superman clone he dubs Superior Man, having been formed from Superman’s cells he was able to retrieve. Luthor plans on using Superior Man to destroy Superman, seen as a major threat to the U.S. way of life. The two supermen do have a thrilling showdown, but due to Luthor’s treatment of his creation, Superman is victorious. After the battle the film moves forward to 1967 when Superman is able to thwart an invasion by the cyborg alien Brainiac, and uses the cyborg for his own purposes. While everything seems to be going well for Superman, there are those in the Soviet Union who are against the government, and a dissident group is led by the terrorist Batman, who survived one of the gulags, and is waging a war against Superman and the Soviet government. There is an exciting showdown between Superman and Batman which also involves Wonder Woman, resulting in a shocking turn of events. Back in the United States, the year is 1983, and Lex Luthor has become President. Luthor’s new age of prosperity is a threat to Soviet dominance, and is further enhanced when there is a discovery of an alien spaceship containing a mysterious green ring, and Luther assigns Colonel Hal Jordan the job of discovering the rings immense power. Eventually the Green Lantern Corp is formed and another attack of Superman is executed. The battle between Superman and the Green Lanterns is interrupted by Wonder Woman, who attempts to end the conflict. After her attempted intervention fails, Wonder Woman leaves behind the world of man forever, and ends her friendship with Superman. There is also a showdown between Superman, Luthor and traitor Brainiac that leads to the demise of one of the characters. The film ends with a surprise on the steps on the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. The ending does leave a few lingering questions, but is nevertheless satisfying. The film is a really enjoyable take on the world of Superman turned upside down, with the different take of famous DC characters. The film features excellent animation, and director Sam Liu, who has directed many animated films, keeps the storyline moving while making the famous character unique in their new setting. “Superman: Red Son” is another wonderful and thought provoking addition to the world of DC animation. Available on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray. (Rated PG-13)

Share this: