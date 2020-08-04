TUSCULUM ESTABLISHES PIONEER FINISH TO HELP INDIVIDUALS ACHIEVE NEEDED BACHELOR’S DEGREE

One of the most important tools at a person’s disposal in seeking a good-paying job is a college degree.

For some individuals, other needs required their attention and they were unable to start or complete their undergraduate studies earlier in their lives. Perhaps they were not ready in their late teens or early 20s to go to college, so they pursued other paths but now want to earn that degree. They might have families and jobs but are committed to achieving this next step so they can advance their careers.

Tusculum University can help people in this situation with the newly created Pioneer Finish program. Pioneer Finish offers a customized financial aid package with competitive scholarships that could result in free tuition for the student. The program applies to students who attend classes in person or are enrolled in the adult and online studies program.

Pioneer Finish is also ideal for students who have completed their associate degree and are ready to move to the next level of academic achievement. In addition, Tusculum’s admissions team can work with students to transfer as many credits as possible from earlier studies if they did not complete a degree.

Pioneer Finish’s goals align with Tennessee Reconnect, an initiative to help more adults return to higher education settings for new skills, workplace advancement and fulfillment of lifetime ambitions to complete a degree or credential.

“Tusculum is focused on developing career-ready professionals, and we look forward to working with these individuals in their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Ramona Williams, the university’s vice president of enrollment management and financial aid. “Pioneer Finish provides a springboard to accelerated professional growth and demonstrates Tusculum’s commitment to lifelong learning.”

For more information about this program, please visit https://home.tusculum.edu/aos-undergraduate/pioneer-finish/. To learn more about the university, please visit www.tusculum.edu.

Tusculum University, the first higher education institution in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation, provides a comprehensive education in a Judeo-Christian environment, grounded in a civic, liberal and medical arts curriculum with pathways for career preparation, personal development and civic engagement. More than 1,700 students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville, at locations in Knoxville and Morristown and in online programs.