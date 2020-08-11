Auditions for Little Women at the JRT

Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for Little Women on Saturday and Sunday, August 15 & 16, at 3:00 p.m. at the theatre. This production is not the musical version, so auditions will only consist of cold readings from the script. Any age can audition, but character ages are females 12 through 16, and 30 and up, and males 15 and up. Rehearsals will begin in September; shows will perform in December. A full tentative rehearsal schedule will be available at auditions. Please bring any conflicts you may have September through December. For more information, contact the director, Pam Johnson, at pamtheeditor@yahoo.com. If you’d rather submit a video audition, please email Pam for instructions. (Masks must be worn in the theatre, unless you’re on the stage for your audition.)

