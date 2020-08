We are excited to announce that Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit,

Tanya Tucker, and Blackberry Smoke will perform at

Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion in 2021!

COVID-19 may have cancelled the Festival this year, but we are thrilled to share this news with you! We are so grateful that these amazing headliners were available and eager to play our festival next year!

Mark Your Calendars for our 20th Anniversary

September 10-12, 2021