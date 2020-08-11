Mullican Hardwood Flooring Supports Critical Program for Wounded Veterans



Pictured from left to right: U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Casey Jones and his wife.

Mullican Hardwood Flooring, a leading manufacturer of premium flooring, and their distributor partner Derr Flooring, has acted as a key partner with the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) and the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program to help provide a better quality of life for a military veteran wounded in the line of duty.

The R.I.S.E. program was developed by the Gary Sinise Foundation to help wounded first responders and soldiers by building custom smart homes that have been specifically designed around the special accessibility considerations these officers are overcoming. The project has already built 45 homes with NWFA, and Mullican Flooring has appreciated the opportunity to continue to be a key manufacturing sponsor for these critically important new homes.

This project home was designed and built for United States Army Staff Sergeant Casey Jones, who was injured in 2013 while serving in Senjaray, Afghanistan. Staff Sergeant Jones had worked as a Senior Explosive Ordinance Disposal team member since 2008. While working to help clear a compound that would serve as a command post, he stepped on a pressure-plate improvised explosive device (IED), which detonated beneath him, causing him to lose both legs.

Mullican Flooring partnered with Derr Flooring to donate an American manufactured hardwood flooring to the R.I.S.E. project to help make this house a home for Staff Sergeant Jones and his family. Hardwood flooring is a great option for its beauty, longevity, and ease of care that makes it the most sought-after flooring material to live with. The flooring donated for the Jones’ home is from Mullican’s engineered Wexford Collection.

“The R.I.S.E. program provides such an important service to those that have make incredible sacrifices on behalf of our country,” says Pat Oakley, VP of Sales and Marketing for Mullican Flooring. “Our team at Mullican is very privileged to be able to help provide an improved quality of life to these men and women.”

Mullican Flooring is proud of their commitment to keep their manufacturing facilities and operations all based in the United States throughout the company’s 34 years of business. Mullican has believed that part of their industry leadership has been to support the economy and environmental standards here at home.

“We appreciate the NWFA giving us the continued opportunity to partner with them and the Gary Sinise Foundation,” explains Mr. Oakley. “Mullican Flooring is inspired by our veterans and first responders and we are glad to partner with them to show our appreciation.”

About Mullican Flooring

Mullican Flooring has been a leading manufacturer of hardwood flooring products since their founding in 1985. The company currently has solid and engineered hardwood flooring options in hundreds of variations in style, color, and wood species. Headquartered in Johnson City, TN, Mullican Flooring also has facilities in Holland, New York; Ronceverte, West Virginia; and Norton, Virginia. To learn more about Mullican Flooring, please visit their site, www.mullicanflooring.com.

The new home designed and developed specifically for Staff Sergeant Jones and his

family features easy accessibility and improved ease of maintenance.

The Mullican Hardwood Flooring in the home provides a warmth and beauty to make this a home.