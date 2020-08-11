Teaching music virtually topic of ETSU Arts and Sciences’ first ‘Dessert with the Experts’ 

East Tennessee State University’s College of Arts and Sciences presents its first virtual alumni event, “Dessert with the Experts,” on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

During this new event, faculty experts from throughout the College of Arts and Sciences will share their knowledge over dessert with alumni of the college and other participants. For a fun twist, the experts will provide their favorite dessert recipes for participants to make ahead of time and enjoy during the event, or to try later.

Teaching music virtually during a pandemic is the topic for the first session in this series, which will feature Dr. Matthew Potterton, chair of the ETSU Department of Music, and Dan Boner, director of Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies in the Department of Appalachian Studies.

Boner says he is not much of a dessert person, so he has shared his favorite cornbread recipe (https://bit.ly/33AOe7Q), which has a sweet flair.

Potterton will be having a summertime favorite – a strawberry pie recipe from AllRecipes.com (allrecipes.com/recipe/12468/old-fashioned-strawberry-pie).

“Dessert with the Experts” will continue to be held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month through at least November. It is hosted by the ETSU College of Arts and Sciences Advancement Office.

“We miss interacting with alumni, friends and colleagues, so we thought this might be a fun and informative way to visit with everyone during this challenging time,” said Denise Asbury, director of development for the College of Arts and Sciences. “It also allows us to share some of the exciting things our faculty are doing in their departments. And who doesn’t love dessert?”

For more information, contact Asbury at asburyp@etsu.edu or 423-439-1189 or Michael Webb, director of development for the College of Arts and Sciences, at webbmc@etsu.edu or 423-439-5775.