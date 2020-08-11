Theatre Bristol Announces Season Updates and New Programs for 2020!

“#Keeping Drama On – and Off – Stage Series” Connects Community and Art; Announcing Upcoming Auditions

Theatre Bristol is “Keeping Drama On – and Off – Stage,” as it announces major rescheduling of its 2020 Season and introduces new fall and holiday auditions and registrations.

Planned auditions for “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “elf The Musical” are now scheduled for 2021, but the show goes on for 2020! We present new ways to perform, enjoy theatre, and connect with our theatre community.

Theatre Bristol kicks off its “Keeping Drama On – and Off – Stage” Series, to foster creativity and expression while we work together to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The #KDOS Series offers three ways to get involved that together preserve elements of live performance: auditions, casting, rehearsals, storytelling, acting, community, fun, entertainment, and audiences too.

The #KDOS Series launches with Theatre Bristol Playcast, a radio drama throw-back to Theatre Bristol’s days of “Don’t Touch That Dial” available via podcast. Auditions for the Zoom-rehearsed production of “War of the Worlds” directed by Dottie Havlik are August 15, 16 & 17, with signups now open at www.TheatreBristol.org/ audition. Also available at the link are the rehearsal schedule and roles. Airing information on your favorite podcast service will be announced at www.TheatreBristol.org. Provided interest, a second broadcast featuring the works of Edgar Allen Poe may be included. The holiday production will be Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with audition information to come. Stay tuned at http://www.TheatreBristol. org.

Part two of the #KDOS Series is a new program, Reader’s Theatre Bristol. Participate with friends and meet new friends in one of four opportunities for adults, teens, and children, to gather and read dramatic, comedic, classic or new plays online. Beginning in August, enjoy great titles with some of your favorite roles, along with feedback from Theatre Bristol directors, fun and connection with our community, while developing or honing your acting skills. Learn more and register online at www.TheatreBristol.org/ audition for the August, October, or December sessions at www.TheatreBristol.org.

Live performance needs an audience, so we present the third part of our #KDOS Series, Quaranteam Theatre! Theatre Bristol invites families, or groups quarantining together, to participate in our Quaranteam Theatre outdoor production. Quaranteams can register now and we will provide direction, scripts, and feedback as you rehearse and prepare for our theatre-in-the-park presentation in the fall. Audiences can spread out in their own spaces and enjoy live theatre on stage and our community talent! Register your Quaranteam at www.TheatreBristol.org/ audition.!

If you love your community theatre you can help nonprofits like Theatre Bristol. Theatre Bristol has lost a significant amount of income that it cannot recoup without community support. We hope you make a contribution, of any size, and help us continue. To donate online visit: www.TheatreBristol.org/ donate or mail a check to 512 State, Bristol, TN 37620. Thank you.

Founded in 1965, Theatre Bristol is the oldest continually running children's theatre in northeast Tennessee. Its Main Stage season consists of up to six productions. Some of its performances take place in the ARTspace, a multi-purpose, black box theatre which seats up to 120, and other performances are on stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts.