Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts Fall Schedule for 2020

Washington College Academy School of Arts & Crafts is pleased to announce we are open to the public but we will adhere to the regulations of the CDC which includes 6 feet apart, no more than 6 to a class, masks can be worn, and gloves will be given out to students.

Washington College Academy, historically one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.

WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non- traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and Special Topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.

Age Limit on Classes is 16 yrs. or older, unless specified otherwise.

August Classes

Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class August 3rd 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Drawing Learning to See: 6-week Class, 1 day a week Starting August 4th 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.

Forged Flowers & Plant Forms August 8th 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. (1 spot available)

Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners August 12th 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (1 spot available)

An Evening of Art with Dr. George Blanks August 14th 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Making A Coin Ring August 15th 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

One Day Basic Forging Course August 15th 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Treasures of Greeneville and Surrounding Area August 15th 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Glass Mosaic 2 Day Class August 17th 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. August 18th 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Forged Neck Knives August 20th & 21st 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. both days

Junior Blacksmith’s August 22nd 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ages 10-15

Drawing 1 Fundamentals: 6- week class, 1 day a week starting August 28th 1:00 p.m. – 4 :00 p.m.

September Classes

Forged Neck Knives September 4th & 5th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. both days

Tool Making for Blacksmiths & Jewelers September 5th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners September 5th 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class September 7th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (1 spot left!)

Special Projects September 12th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

How to Hang Pictures in A Museum or Gallery Setting September 19th 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Pottery: Raku & Pit Fire September 26th 1:00 p.m. – 4;00 p.m.

October Classes

Forged Neck Knives October 3rd & 4th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. both days

Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners October 3rd 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class October 5th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tong Tool Making Class October 10th 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Cosplay/ Costume Sewing for Beginners October 21st 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

November Classes

Basic Blacksmithing: 1 Day Class November 2nd 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Forged Neck Knives November 7th & 8th 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. both days

Cosplay/Costume Sewing for Beginners November 7th 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Check out our Website www.wca1780.org to find out more information on each class and to register. New Classes are being added weekly, so be sure to keep checking back on what we are offering!

If you have any more questions please call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151