During these past few months of change and challenges, we find ourselves continually turning to the performing arts for connection, entertainment, solace and hope. So when we asked this year’s Y.E.S. Emerging Artists Fund scholarship applicants — 2020 high school graduates who plan to pursue a career in the performing arts — why the award is important to them and how they will change the world with their art, it filled us with hope to hear the personal, insightful responses of these rising college freshmen as they transition into adulthood and take their talents into the world to shine their own visions of hope, promise, community and connection. Congratulations to the Wortham Center’s 2020 Y.E.S. Emerging Artists Scholarship winners. Click here to read their individual bios and learn more. • • • • • • • Anaiya Adwaters Voice/Musical Theatre “Whenever I sing or perform and it’s a live audience…you can really feel when you’re touching somebody, whether it’s comedic or vulnerable. I will just keep using my voice to spread positivity, keep using my voice to get my world out there.” Anaiya will attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro this Fall. She plans to pursue a degree in Fine Arts with a concentration in Musical Theatre. • • • • • • • Linda Diaz-Aguilar Voice/Guitar “It’s just something beautiful when you can sit down with someone and be able to connect with them through music…it’s another, different kind of language.” Linda will be attending the University of North Carolina at Asheville where she will pursue a degree in Music. • • • • • • • Chayse Howard Tuba/Brass “I am pursuing an education in music education because I want to give younger generations the same chances and opportunities that I had, and the same memories that I created with my band directors and my fellow band members. Band has changed my life for the better…it is where I found my place in life.” Chayse will attend Appalachian State University where he will major in Music Education. • • • • • • • Katherine (Katie) Stevens Voice/Musical Theatre “I want to be a part of projects that I whole-heartedly believe in, projects that make you think about yourself and your place in the world…those kind of things that make you feel that you are not alone.” Katie will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall, where she plans to double major in Dramatic Art and Music/Vocal Performance and minor in Environmental Sustainability. • • • • • • • Julien Swoap Saxophone/Theatre “Art, and theatre, and music — I’ve always had a deep passion for it. I really want to create things that people can connect to… What I want my art to do is to be a comfort for others that are around me, to be informative, and help to impact this world so we can all be a greater community.” Julien plans to attend Hamilton College where he will concentrate his studies on theatre, creative writing and physics while continuing his study of the saxophone. • • • • • • • Shelby Taylor Clarinet “I really enjoy putting myself into music…I love putting my emotion into it and making it move to speak to people. My goal is to make people think deeper into the music.” Shelby will attend Western Carolina University to double major in Music Performance (clarinet) and Graphic Design. • • • • • • • Aaron White Trumpet “I do believe that music has a magical power to bring us up from those bad places…change us for the better. Aaron White
Trumpet

"I do believe that music has a magical power to bring us up from those bad places…change us for the better. Music can have such a beneficial impact to our everyday life…a special gift one can transmit emotion through."

Aaron will be attending Arizona State University as a trumpet performance major to study with Joe Burgstaller, a former member of the famed Canadian Brass. 