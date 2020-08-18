Girl Scouts Host Virtual Trefoil Society Luncheon Honoring Carol Ferguson

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will honor Carol Ferguson at this year’s north-area Virtual Trefoil Society Luncheon. This event will take place on Aug. 27, via Zoom, from 11:30am to 12:15pm. Each year, Trefoil Society luncheons are held in the north, central, and south areas of our Council to honor a woman who exemplifies a G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker

and Leader).

When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she receives a pin in the shape of a Trefoil, symbolizing her acceptance of the ethical leadership values she will learn. Members of the Trefoil Society commit to support Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians through generous annual financial support, so girls can discover their leadership potential and take action in their communities.

Carol’s community involvement included serving on the Board of Appalachian Girl Scout Council in Johnson City. She has served as the President of the United Way of Johnson City/Washington County, the Board of Directors for the Johnson City/Washington County, Chamber of Commerce, and as President of the Johnson City Board of Realtors. Carol has served as President of Northeast State’s Foundation. She is presently serving on the Executive Board as the Scholarship Committee Chair for Northeast State and on the Johnson City/Washington County Health & Education Board.

If you are interested in attending the north-area Virtual Trefoil Society Luncheon on Aug. 27, please register online today! Interested in hosting a virtual table? Please contact us at Philanthropy@girlscoutcsa.org or 1-800-474-1912 x2007. If you are unable to attend but would like to give a gift in honor of an honoree, please donate online or send a check to our office:

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians,

1567 Downtown West Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37919.

We would like to thank our generous event sponsors: Eastman Credit Union, East Tennessee Foundation, and Public Information Associates.