Henderson County Orchard Trail Days

Orchard Trail Days will be held during this Labor Day Weekend, September 4 – 7, to kick-off the 2020 apple harvest season. The season begins in late August and runs through mid-November. During the weekend many of the orchards will be offering crafts, family fun activities such as corn mazes, apple cannons, inflatables, wagon rides, food trucks and tours. Details will be featured on the Visitor Center’s web site, check back often for updates visithendersonvillenc.org/orchard-trail-days

North Carolina is the 7th largest apple-producing state in the nation and Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in North Carolina. Henderson County growers produce 85% of North Carolina’s apple crop, which generates about $30 million to the local economy.

Some of the earlier varieties harvested in Henderson County include Ginger Gold, Gala, Fuji, Jonagold and the popular Honey Crisp. The most widely grown apples are Red Delicious, Golden Delicious and Rome Beauty. In addition, a number of other fall varieties come in later October include Pink Lady, Granny Smith, Staymen, Winesap and Cameo. The taste of the fruit varies depending on the kind of apple ranging from sweet or tart.

Fresh apples, pumpkins, cider, produce, baked goods, jellies, honey and other items may be purchased at the various roadside apple markets or produce stands located throughout Henderson County. Some orchards allow you to pick your own apples. Orchard Trail Days will follow federal and state mandated guidelines for cleaning, social distancing and limiting crowd size. The self-guided Crest of the Blue Ridge Orchard Trail brochure allows you to have the flexibility of mapping out your own route by starting at the business of your choice. Pick-up a Crest of the Blue Ridge Orchard Trail brochure at the Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street, in downtown Hendersonville, or download a copy at, visithendersonvillenc.org/business-categories/apple-orchards

Visit Downtown Hendersonville to shop and dine after your orchard experience. There are a variety of restaurants that offer outdoor seating and numerous retail shops full of unique treasures.