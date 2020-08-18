Johnson City Parks and Recreation Announcements

Parks and Rec opens registration for adult fall softball

Johnson City Parks and Recreation has opened registration for adult fall softball for the following divisions:

Men’s and Coed Slow-pitch Open Division: Fee $300

Church Division: Fee: $300

Women’s Fast-pitch Open Division: Fee: $200

All divisions require a $5 fee for each non-resident on the team. Registration deadline is Aug. 28. The season will begin on Sept. 8.

For more information or to register, call the Athletic Office at 423-283-5822.

Johnson City Parks and Recreation has canceled the fall youth soccer program due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the governor’s current executive order expires at the end of the month, we have no way of knowing what will or will not be allowed beyond that,” said James Ellis, Parks and Recreation director. “With the current trends of new coronavirus cases in our region, we feel it is in the best interest of the health and welfare of our community to cancel the 2020 fall soccer season.”

For more information about Parks

and Recreation offerings,

please visit:

www.johnsoncitytn.org/parksrec.