Not So Cruel Intentions

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

Most of us are familiar with this old proverb. At my house it was used with quite a bit of regularity, usually when being chastised for trying to help by sticking noses in business of no concern and coming out with a mouth full of feet.

I am blessed to have wonderful friends and family who support me with love and encouragement. They also support me with constructive criticism when needed, and I am equally grateful for that. But even sometimes the most well-intentioned discussions can land inappropriately.

Right now is obviously a tumultuous time for everyone, and for myself in particular life has never been more chaotic. Between frantically seeking employment, worrying about finances and the state of the earth in general, family health scares and still sorting out internal demons from the trauma of the last 2 years, I am by no means in the mindset of finding myself in a serious relationship. In fact, I would be doing someone a great disservice to bring them into this mess. In the same way it’s possible for a drowning person to unintentionally pull down their rescuer due to fighting the current, my entering a partnership at this stage of my life would be to both our detriment.

These facts do not make me any less hungry for companionship. Everyone wants to feel wanted, and especially now when I’m so vulnerable I’m probably seeking validation more than usual. I’m also very bored, understimulated and more than anything, I’m craving distractions from my real life problems. This is leading me to some probably self-destructive behavior, which I am keenly aware of. I’m entertaining people who I know could never lead to actual feelings, because when you catch feelings, you get hurt and that’s never going to happen to me again. But with everything going on right now, these base-level companionships are all I need. I want uncomplicated. I want fun. I want escapism.

Some of my wonderful friends who have been observing this behavior can’t believe I’m wasting my time on relationships that are going nowhere. They’re at a point in their lives where they’re settled, comfortable and ready to find their forever person. “You’re smart and beautiful, what are you doing with that guy? Isn’t all the game playing exhausting?” When I answer that this is just what I need right now, it’s usually met with, “oh you’ll change your mind.”

That statement always strikes an unsavory chord in me, even though I know the person saying it has absolutely no ill-intentions and it’s coming from a place of love; they just want to see me happy. It’s probably from hearing that phrase my entire life every time I said I never wanted children. “Oh you’ll change your mind.” I’m almost 35 years old, my biological clock is winding down and yet here I am, still haven’t changed my mind on that one. Not once in my life to date have I felt the urge to birth a child…or even babysit one. It’s just not what is meant for me, I’ve always known this about myself and the only time I’ve ever questioned it is because so many people kept assuring me that one day I’ll change my mind.

Now following my own personal experience with infidelity in relationships, I don’t believe the idea of monogamy is realistic in our current digital world. I no longer believe in the fairy tale of a ‘soulmate.’ And looking forward, I think the best I can hope for is to find someone to co-exist with who respects me enough to have an honest and transparent partnership, regardless of what that looks like to everyone else. While everyone seems to share the same unnatural fear of “growing old alone,” it doesn’t bother me in the least. I’m realistic and recognize I’m currently growing older alone every single day and it’s fine; in fact, most days it frickin’ rocks. Not to mention women typically outlive men, so my chances of crapping out by myself in a nursing home are already astronomically high. Still yet when I express these views, I’m met with “you’re just hurting. You’ll change your mind. One day you’ll want someone to settle down with and you’ll have wasted all this time.”

On the bumpy road of life, we’re all progressing at our own speed. While some of us have reached an apex and are breezing down the other side, some people might just be approaching the base of the mountain and are struggling uphill trying to catch up. It’s human nature to put on our blinders and only see the road in front of us and assume that is what the road looks like for everyone when it’s just not the case. This tunnel vision is the driving force behind giving unsolicited advice to people who might not need it. I’m guilty of this myself when trying to help friends through storms I’ve already weathered. You naturally want to save people the hurt and anguish you’ve experienced, but hindsight is always 20/20 and people ONLY learn from experience. We humans are dumb animals-no matter how many times we’re warned against it, we have to touch the fire to know it will burn. Express your concerns and give your advice, but believe people when they tell you their feelings. Understand that your own experience isn’t theirs and even if they’re encountering the same hardships, the lesson they take away from it might be totally different. Remember that no matter how good the intentions of your advice, the BEST intention overall is to be a good friend, and sometimes that can mean taking a hands-off approach.