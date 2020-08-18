The summer of 2020 will forever be remembered by movie fans as one with closed theaters and no blockbuster movies to enjoy due to the pandemic. Thus, I have decided to take a look back at some of the biggest and most loved summer blockbusters of years past. The list I have compiled consists of my top summer blockbusters, and I hope you will like some of the films on my list. You may want to have a bit of fun and make your own list and revisit them for some great memories. Here we go…

“Jaws” (1975). This Steven Spielberg directed thriller is considered the first summer blockbuster, as the term had never been mentioned in pop culture until this hit theaters in 1975. The film was so terrifying it left many people scared to go swimming in the ocean. The John Willimas “Jaws” theme is instantly recognizable.

“Star Wars” (1977). It’s hard to believe this classic film was rejected by nearly every studio in Hollywood. We can be forever grateful to 20th Century Fox for trusting in the vision of George Lucas. When the film was released, fans were amazed by the groundbreaking special effects, little did we know the saga of Luke Skywalker would continue until 2019. The Force was definitely with film fans. “Batman” (1989). After the silly “Batman” television series many fans of the Caped Crusader never dreamed there would be a serious and accurate live-action take on the iconic hero. Thanks to director Tim Burton and Warner Brothers our dreams came true in the summer of 1989, and a second Batmania took over the country. Those who laughed at the choice of Michael Keaton as Batman changed their tune after seeing the film. Jack Nicholson=Joker=perfection. “Jurassic Park” (1993). Steven Speilberg is back on my list with this amazing and ground-breaking film. For the first time film fans were able to see realistic dinosaurs, leaving many fans speechless at their realism. Not only was the film amazing eye candy, it was pure popcorn fun. “The Dark Knight” (2008). The second film in director Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, not only brought us a thought provoking storyline, but the powerful and Oscar winning performance of the late Heath Ledger as the Joker. Ledger’s interactions with Christian Bale’s Batman are mesmerizing. “Wonder Woman” (2017). Fans of the Amazon heroine were finally presented the opportunity to see Diana Prince in her own film. Gal Gadot, first appeared in the role of Wonder Woman in the 2016 film “Batman v Superman”, and her appearance in said film left fans applauding when she appeared. The film gave fans all they wanted and more. Simply put, Gal IS Wonder Woman. “Independence Day” (1996). For several years Will Smith was the king of the summer blockbuster, and in this effort, he proved why he was king. This science fiction film is epic on all counts, and is the tale of Earth enduring a vicious alien attack. The film was released on July 3rd, perfect for the holiday setting of the film. The perfect film for summer movie fun. “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” (1991). While the original “Terminator” seems like an Art House film by comparison, this James Cameron directed effort is a high octane and high budget blast. The fast paced film, about time travel and artificial intelligence, never takes its foot off the pedal, and you are exhausted by the conclusion. Just perfect for a summer movie. “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982). More Speilberg with this sweet film which is definitely the least bombastic film on my list. The film is basically the tale of a friendship between human Elliot (Henry Thomas) and a friendly alien visitor he names E.T. If this film doesn’t leave you with a tear in your eye at the end, you are heartless. “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” (2011). It’s hard to believe the “Potter” film series ended in 2011 (!). It seems like only yesterday fans were making frequent trips to the theater to see the latest take of Harry and his friends at Hogwarts. The magical world of Potter and friends concluded in this thrilling and emotional film. A satisfying ending to an enjoyable film franchise. “Spider-Man” (2002). The iconic comic book hero was at last able to shine on the big screen in this enjoyable and box office busting hit. Tobey Magurire would be our first big screen Spider-Man and others would follow in his webbed footprints. “Popcorn” cinema at its finest. “Jurassic World” (2015). When the dinosaurs disappeared after the less-than-spectacular “Jurassic Park III”, fans were beyond excited with the release of another adventure with our favorite dinos. The addition of Chris Pratt to the series was perfect, and the film proved fans still longed to see dinosaurs chasing people again and again. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981). Speilberg, the king of summer blockbusters, is back on the list with this fun romp based on the old movie serials of the 1930’s and 1940’s. Harrison Ford in his fedora and banding a whip is a classic summer movie moment. The soundtrack is pure perfection. “Aliens” (1986). Sigourney Weaver reprised her role as the take-no-prisoners Ripely, who first battled the nasty acid for blood creatures in “Alien”. The film is directed by James Cameron, and he keeps the film moving at an uber fast pace, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The alien creatures in this franchise are some of the most terrifying in screen history. Ripley is an unforgettable and iconic film character. As you can tell, most of the films on my list are loud, action packed and often not for the faint of heart. There is plenty of room for more quiet films, but I have always felt summer is the time of epic, bombastic and thrilling films to match the summer heat. Alas, the summer of 2020 will always be the year with no summer blockbusters to cheer. Here is to the summer of 2021! Stay safe peeps.