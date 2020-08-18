The JRT presents Dearly Departed

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre is excited to share with their community the witty comedy Dearly Departed by Jessie Jones (of the Jones Hope Wooten playwright team) & David Bottrell.

Laugh with the colorful and dysfunctional Turpin clan—a family of eccentrics from the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt—as amidst the chaos of a family crisis, they turn for comfort to their equally eccentric friends and neighbors, who manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need. This is the perfect show to lift your spirits and help you appreciate those people around you.

This production runs Sep 3 – 20. It is directed by Joe Smith and sponsored by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Tickets are $17 general admission, $15 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theatre is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough, TN.

JRT will follow the CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19, so before purchasing tickets, you will need to read the disclaimer and acknowledge that you will follow these guidelines.