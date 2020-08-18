True Foundation Property Group was founded in 2017, it is located in Johnson

City and owned by Josh Turner and Matt Fleenor. The business offers all things Real

Estate but buying, selling, building, and investing in real estate is their primary focus.

They also provide assistance to their clients by setting them up with the best

contractors, financial advisors, and reliable builders. At True Foundation Property

Group their mission is to “do everything with excellence and provide a new level of

honesty and virtue in the real estate industry” and their vision is “To excel because we

serve and serve because we care.”. They strive to be a team of honor and integrity by

being transparent and informative to all of their clients and making sure each client has

a truly remarkable experience with their business. True Foundation Property Group is

strictly a “God and family first” business. They provide excellent care for their clients

and offer only the best services available, and always prioritize what is truly important.

The staff works together as a team to support each other in making sure they provide

excellence in business, while also being present in their faith and their family’s lives.

During the 3 years they’ve been in business, they’ve overcome several obstacles

and had an abundant amount of success. Most recent obstacle being the Corona Virus.

As a business that is tied to market demand, the quarantine period and up until today

has provided difficulty with dealing with a reduction in interest. They have overcome this

obstacle by adapting to the market of the moment by providing services virtually and

identifying those who need service despite the global situation. They have already sold

100 homes this year and the majority of that has been during these trying times.

Whether you’re looking to buy a house or wanting to sell your house, look no

further True Foundation Property Group is the place to go.

Share this: