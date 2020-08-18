X Ambassadors to Perform in ETSU’s SGA Virtual Welcome Week Concert

The X Ambassadors, an alt-rock band based in Ithaca, New York, will perform in the East Tennessee State University Student Government Association’s exclusive virtual Fall 2020 Welcome Week Concert on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. via Zoom.

Known for their darkly anthemic, electronic-leaning pop sound, the X Ambassadors earned widespread attention after hitting the top 10 with their debut full-length “VHS” in 2015, which reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and included the hit singles “Renegades” and “Unsteady.”

In 2016, the X Ambassadors were featured on the Knocks track “Comfortable” and on the double-platinum “Sucker for Pain,” an all-star collaborative effort for the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack that included such artists as Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic and Ty Dolla $ign.

“Orion,” the most recent full-length album by the X Ambassadors, includes the singles “Boom,” “Hey Child,” “Hold You Down” and “Confidence” featuring K. Flay.

Members of the X Ambassadors are lead vocalist Sam Harris, keyboardist Casey Harris and drummer Adam Levin.

In conjunction with the concert, Casey Harris, who is blind, and the other members of X Ambassadors will speak on overcoming barriers and becoming a professional musician with a disability during a private virtual Q&A session with ETSU students with disabilities. Student participants will be invited by the ETSU Office of Disability Services.

The concert is free to all ETSU students, staff and faculty with ETSU Zoom registration required. Registration will open Monday, Aug. 17, at 8 a.m. at the SGA Concerts page, etsu.edu/concerts.

For more information, call Student Activities and Organizations at

423-439-6633 or email

SAO@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call 423-439 -8346.