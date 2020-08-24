Bandit Flight Team Flies for the Flag Over Hendersonville

The Bandit Flight Team will be flying for the flag over Downtown Hendersonville this Labor Day in an aerial salute

to America. On Monday, September 7, 2020, six planes will fly in formation above Main Street at 12:30 pm. Their first pass will begin at the Triangle Stop on the north end of Main and travel south toward the historic Henderson County Courthouse. A second pass will travel in the opposite direction complete with a ‘bomb burst’ maneuver over the city followed by a circling of downtown.

“The Bandit Flight Team is excited to provide an Apple Festival Parade from the sky,” said Jim Kilpatrick, Team Leader with the Bandit Flight Team. “We were scheduled to fly over the parade but when it was cancelled, we offered to provide our own sky parade. My wife and I are both Hendersonville High graduates and understand and appreciate the importance of the Apple Festival. We hope everyone comes out at 12:30 to visit the merchants on Main Street and watch the fly over.”

Residents and visitors are reminded to follow the 3 W’s when they visit downtown – wear a face covering, wash your hands, and wait 6 feet apart.

The Bandit Flight Team is a nonprofit organization dedicated to recognizing and honoring military men and women. The team of highly trained and experienced formation pilots specializes in patriotic event flyovers. The Hendersonville Labor Day flyover is sponsored by Triangle Stop Food Stores.

More information about the Bandit Flight Team is available at www.banditflightteam.com. Media inquiries may be directed to Jim Kilpatrick at jimkilpatrick@bellsouth.net or

(919) 481- 4481.