ETSU to host Equity and Inclusion Virtual Conference

“By All, For All: Remapping Our Communities, Economies and Lives Through Equity and Inclusion” is the theme of the second annual Equity and Inclusion Conference at East Tennessee State University. This conference, which will be held virtually on Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 22-23, is sponsored by the ETSU Office of Equity and Inclusion.

The objectives of the conference are to:

Increase knowledge and awareness of equity and inclusion issues on campus;

Recognize the importance of equity and inclusion in the well-being of communities;

Increase empathy for diverse populations and experiences; and

Provide tools for making classrooms and co-curricular programs more inclusive.

The keynote speaker for the opening session on Sept. 22 is Dr. Yvette M. Alex-Assensoh, vice president for Equity and Inclusion at the University of Oregon. Since 2012, she has supported the academic mission of the university to ensure students, faculty and staff from all backgrounds have equal opportunity and access and support. She leads the university’s strategic diversity planning efforts, policy development, and coordination of research and evaluation infrastructure for diversity work. Her responsibility also includes engaging with and facilitating partnerships with a wide variety of external communities.

Before joining the University of Oregon, Alex-Assensoh was a tenured professor of political science and a dean at Indiana University in Bloomington. She is the author or co-author of five books and numerous scholarly essays and journalistic/trade essays. She is also a trained lawyer, registered mediator and member of the Indiana State Bar.

The keynote speaker for the closing session on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m. is Dr. Shirley Davis, a global workforce management expert with over 20 years of business experience in a variety of senior and executive leadership roles with Fortune 100 companies. She is president and CEO of SDS Global Enterprises Inc. and has served as the vice president of global diversity and inclusion and workplace strategies for the Society for Human Resource Management, the world’s largest HR membership association.

Davis has been a featured expert on NBC’s “Today” and CBS News, and in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, HR Magazine, Profiles in Diversity Journal, CNN.com and Inclusion Magazine. She is the author of “Reinvent Yourself: Strategies for Achieving Success in Every Area of Your Life” and “The Seat: How to Get Invited to the Table When You’re Over-Performing but Undervalued.”

Early bird registration is open until Aug. 31. Registration fees are $50 for ETSU employees and $60 for community members through Aug. 31; after that date, fees are $65 and $75, respectively. Student registration is $25 through the day of the conference.

For registration or more information, including details on the agenda, speakers and panelists, visit the Equity and Inclusion Conference web page at etsu.edu/equity/conference.php, or call the ETSU Office of Equity and Inclusion at 423-439-4445. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.