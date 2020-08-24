FALL TRAIN EXCURSIONS

On Saturday, Sept 12th, 2020, and Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, the
Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will
sponsor its Fall Excursions – a ride on the Great Smoky
Mountains Railroad through the majestic mountains and beautiful
countryside of western North Carolina from Bryson City, NC and
the Nantahala Gorge, NC. This is a chance to enjoy a beautiful
train excursion before the summer is gone.
This trip will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great
Smoky Mountains Railroad. These trips are one day trips and each
day is sold separately.
The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s
Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent
grade and many bridges. Much of the route hugs the banks of the
Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake
on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film
producers over the years. The train wreck scene in the 1993
movie, The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones,
was filmed along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. The railroad
was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, My Fellow Americans,
starring Jack Lemmon and James Garner, when they stumble onto a
charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA
Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie, Forces of Nature,
starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, were also filmed on the
Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
Our scenic rail excursions take you from the historic depot in
Bryson City, NC, through the countryside of Western North
Carolina and the Smokies.
Upon arrival in Bryson City, NC, passengers will have time to
choose from several restaurants in town and visit the many
shops. Bryson City is a laid back, non-touristy town of 1,300
with more stop signs than stoplights. It's an easily strollable
town with local bookstores and arts and crafts galleries with
working artisans, a bike shop, two fly-fishing shops, a
historical museum, a fly-fishing museum, an aquarium, a scenic
train, two breweries, and a surprising variety of restaurants.
Bryson City is only 10 miles from the famous Cherokee Indian
Reservation.
All excursion ticket holders get complimentary admission to the
Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train.
The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and
accessories, and an impressive operating layout and children's
activity center.
As we leave Bryson City, we will see the Great Smoky Mountains
to the right of the train. The track travels through Bryson
City. Rising to Fontana Lake we follow the Little Tennessee
River, cross the Fontana Lake Trestle, pass the Nantahala
Outdoor Center, and enter the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge,
following the shore line of the exciting Nantahala River . There
is a video clip online at wataugavalleynrhs.org. At the end of
the gorge, we will trace the tracks back to Bryson City.
Passengers may choose to ride in comfort in Tourist Coach, Open
Air Coach, or Crown. All classes offer seating in vintage,
restored passenger cars. Tourist Coach Class cars feature
ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh air
viewing. Open Coach Class is great for taking pictures and
seeing the beautiful scenery. Crown Class cars offer larger
windows for better viewing (windows do not open) and climate
control for passenger comfort. All passenger cars are heated
and have restrooms throughout the train.
Schedule
Arrive Bryson City Depot 11:00 a.m. to
11:15 a.m. (check into the depot at tent)
Boarding Train 12:15 p.m. to
12:40 p.m.
Train Departs Bryson City Depot 1:00 p.m.
Reach top of line 3:00 p.m.
Return to Bryson City Depot 5:30 p.m.
Lodging information will be sent out with confirmation form in
the Bryson City area.
TICKETS
Passengers may choose comfortable seating in Tourist Coach Class
which are climate-controlled train cars. All passenger cars are
heated and restrooms are located on all buses and throughout the
train.
CROWN CLASS ticket price is $99/adult and $80/child [2-12]
TOURIST COACH OR OPEN AIR COACH CLASS ticket price is $86/adult
and $70/child [2-12] MEALS
Passengers have several options for meals aboard the train.
BOX LUNCH – Includes chips, cookie, and choice of drink.
Passengers will pick up box lunches in the Concessions Car on
the train. Box lunches must be pre-purchased with ticket order
at $11.00 per meal.
BOX LUNCH OPTIONS:
Turkey and Cheese on Croissant
Baked Chicken Breast on Croissant
CONCESSIONS CAR – sandwiches, drinks, chips, and snacks will be
available for purchase on board.
BRING YOUR OWN – a small cooler is acceptable if you wish to
bring food with you on the train.
Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered only online by
credit card at wataugavalleynrhs.org. Click on the EXCURSIONS
link.
Note: Ticket purchases must be made no later than Thursday,
Sept. 3rd, 2020 6:00 p.m.
Questions about the trip? Go to wataugavalleynrhs.org or
email wataugavalley@gmail.com.
—
Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum
P.O. Box 432
Johnson City, TN 37605-0432