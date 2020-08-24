FALL TRAIN EXCURSIONS



On Saturday, Sept 12th, 2020, and Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, the

Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will

sponsor its Fall Excursions – a ride on the Great Smoky

Mountains Railroad through the majestic mountains and beautiful

countryside of western North Carolina from Bryson City, NC and

the Nantahala Gorge, NC. This is a chance to enjoy a beautiful

train excursion before the summer is gone.

This trip will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great

Smoky Mountains Railroad. These trips are one day trips and each

day is sold separately.

The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s

Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent

grade and many bridges. Much of the route hugs the banks of the

Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake

on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad has become a favorite of film

producers over the years. The train wreck scene in the 1993

movie, The Fugitive, starring Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones,

was filmed along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad. The railroad

was used in the filming of the 1996 comedy, My Fellow Americans,

starring Jack Lemmon and James Garner, when they stumble onto a

charter train full of UNC-Chapel Hill fans headed for the NCAA

Final Four. Train scenes in the 1998 movie, Forces of Nature,

starring Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock, were also filmed on the

Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

Our scenic rail excursions take you from the historic depot in

Bryson City, NC, through the countryside of Western North

Carolina and the Smokies.

Upon arrival in Bryson City, NC, passengers will have time to

choose from several restaurants in town and visit the many

shops. Bryson City is a laid back, non-touristy town of 1,300

with more stop signs than stoplights. It's an easily strollable

town with local bookstores and arts and crafts galleries with

working artisans, a bike shop, two fly-fishing shops, a

historical museum, a fly-fishing museum, an aquarium, a scenic

train, two breweries, and a surprising variety of restaurants.

Bryson City is only 10 miles from the famous Cherokee Indian

Reservation.

All excursion ticket holders get complimentary admission to the

Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train.

The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and

accessories, and an impressive operating layout and children's

activity center.

As we leave Bryson City, we will see the Great Smoky Mountains

to the right of the train. The track travels through Bryson

City. Rising to Fontana Lake we follow the Little Tennessee

River, cross the Fontana Lake Trestle, pass the Nantahala

Outdoor Center, and enter the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge,

following the shore line of the exciting Nantahala River . There

is a video clip online at wataugavalleynrhs.org. At the end of

the gorge, we will trace the tracks back to Bryson City.

Passengers may choose to ride in comfort in Tourist Coach, Open

Air Coach, or Crown. All classes offer seating in vintage,

restored passenger cars. Tourist Coach Class cars feature

ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh air

viewing. Open Coach Class is great for taking pictures and

seeing the beautiful scenery. Crown Class cars offer larger

windows for better viewing (windows do not open) and climate

control for passenger comfort. All passenger cars are heated

and have restrooms throughout the train.

Schedule

Arrive Bryson City Depot 11:00 a.m. to

11:15 a.m. (check into the depot at tent)

Boarding Train 12:15 p.m. to

12:40 p.m.

Train Departs Bryson City Depot 1:00 p.m.

Reach top of line 3:00 p.m.

Return to Bryson City Depot 5:30 p.m.

Lodging information will be sent out with confirmation form in

the Bryson City area.

TICKETS

Passengers may choose comfortable seating in Tourist Coach Class

which are climate-controlled train cars. All passenger cars are

heated and restrooms are located on all buses and throughout the

train.

CROWN CLASS ticket price is $99/adult and $80/child [2-12]

TOURIST COACH OR OPEN AIR COACH CLASS ticket price is $86/adult

and $70/child [2-12] MEALS

Passengers have several options for meals aboard the train.

BOX LUNCH – Includes chips, cookie, and choice of drink.

Passengers will pick up box lunches in the Concessions Car on

the train. Box lunches must be pre-purchased with ticket order

at $11.00 per meal.

BOX LUNCH OPTIONS:

Turkey and Cheese on Croissant

Baked Chicken Breast on Croissant

CONCESSIONS CAR – sandwiches, drinks, chips, and snacks will be

available for purchase on board.

BRING YOUR OWN – a small cooler is acceptable if you wish to

bring food with you on the train.

Tickets and pre-purchased meals may be ordered only online by

credit card at wataugavalleynrhs.org. Click on the EXCURSIONS

link.

Note: Ticket purchases must be made no later than Thursday,

Sept. 3rd, 2020 6:00 p.m.

Questions about the trip? Go to wataugavalleynrhs.org or

email wataugavalley@gmail.com.

—

Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum

P.O. Box 432

Johnson City, TN 37605-0432