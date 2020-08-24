This week I go back to the world of animated films with “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War”. This direct-to-video superhero film is loosely based on the comic book story arc “Darkseid War” by Geoff Johns. For those unfamiliar with the character of Darkseid, he is the ultimate supervillain who has been a bane to the DC heroes, and is the ruler of Apokolips, a large planet covered by a city, and is hellish. Darksied’s goal is to conquer the universe and eliminate all hope and free will of sentient beings. The character is scheduled to make an appearance in the forthcoming live-action film ” Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. Until then we have the animated version to deal with in this new film. The plot of the film involves Darksied’s failed attempts to overtake Earth, so the Justice League decides to take the war to him on Apokolips, while the Teen Titans stay behind to defend Earth. Upon their arrival the Justice League is immediately attacked by the vicious Parademons, and the result is not what the League planned. The battle is harrowing, and many of the League are killed or taken as slaves to serve Darkseid. Back on Earth, the Titans have also come under attack by the Parademons again with tragic results. After the battles, the film flashes forward two years and we see Earth as it appears after being conquered by Darkseid. Batman is under the control of Darkseid, and is in charge of keeping up with the progress of the mining of Earth’s core. Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, Hawkman and Starfire are now half android in appearance in their service to Darkseid. Back on Earth, Superman, having been infused with kryptonite, is void of his powers, and after helping Titan Raven, seeks help from mystic hero John Constantine and Batman’s son, and the current Robin, Damian Wayne in order to free Batman and confront Darkseid once more. The group is joined by Etrigan, another anti-hero on their quest. While this group is preparing their invasion, Lois Lane has reunited the Suicide Squad, led by Harley Quinn, in a plan to invade the LexCrop building to use it’s boom tube to return to Apololips. Constantine is able to recruit Swamp Thing to help destroy the Reapers and stop the mining of Earth’s core. Lex Luthor also becomes involved in the battle after he is defeated by the Suicidie Squad. Superman and company finally reach Apokolips and once again take on Darkseid. This battle has plenty of surprises and shocking moments, as does this entire film. I will just say I was really surprised by the number of characters killed in this film, and the film ends on a bittersweet note, until Constantine convinces the Flash to create a second Flashpoint (Flash is able to use his speed to alter time), to undo the work of Darkseid. In other words, the deceased heroes will be back in a new reality. The film features plenty of DC favorites, including Shazam, Nightwing, Suberboy, Batgirl, and Beast Boy. The film features the vocal talents of many famous actors including Jerry O’Connell as Superman and Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman. The tagline used in promoting the film is “The War to End All Wars” which certainly proves to be true. The violence in the film leads to the “R” rating, but when you deal with an ultimate showdown with Darkseid, the most powerful villain in the DC world, what would one expect? The film kept me on the edge of my seat wondering if any of the heroes would survive and what would happen if they did. The Blu-ray version features plenty of extra features, including three bonus features from the DC vault. Despite this film being the last one in the current continuity of the DC Animated Movie Universe, screenwriter Ernie Altbacker teased of a new project related to this continuity. Whatever happens with this animated universe, more DC animated movies are on the way to delight fans. (Rated R)

