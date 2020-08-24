TUSCULUM ARTS OUTREACH HOLDING VIRTUAL AUDITIONS FOR STUDENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN GLAWPIGT PROGRAM

Students in elementary school through high school who want to pursue an interest in the performing arts have an opportunity to participate in virtual auditions for the popular, longtime GLAWPIGT program of Tusculum University Arts Outreach.

Arts Outreach started holding auditions for GLAWPIGT Monday, Aug. 17.

GLAWPIGT is an acronym for Great Literature Alive, Well, & Playing In Greeneville, Tennessee, and is a performing arts group for local third through 12th grade students. The program was founded in 1986 by Marilyn duBrisk, who retired in April as Tusculum’s artist-in-residence and Arts Outreach director.

GLAWPIGT will continue under the direction of Brian Ricker, Arts Outreach assistant director.

“I am thrilled to carry on Marilyn’s legacy and will be inspired by the wonderful leadership she showed with the GLAWPIGT program,” Ricker said. “I want to share that wisdom with the next generation of students and am excited to see the enthusiasm they will bring to the program.”

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Arts Outreach will accept video audition submissions in lieu of in-person auditions. Ricker said he is confident the new audition format will produce creativity among the students and demonstrate their adaptability to changing circumstances.

Registration began Monday, Aug. 17, and the deadline for video submissions will be Friday, Sept. 11. Auditions are open to any student in third through eighth grade. Once registered, students will receive instructions on uploading their audition video.

For the video, students need to prepare and perform a memorized reading, poem or monologue for no longer than two minutes.

To accommodate all those wishing to participate, in-person auditions can be scheduled on a case-by-case basis. However, those will strictly follow social distancing guidelines, and all participants will need to wear a face covering.

“We don’t want to exclude anyone who might not be as tech-savvy as others, so we can hold individual, in-person auditions, if needed,” Ricker said. “But I would like to keep that to a minimum.”

To obtain a registration form for auditions, please e-mail Ricker at baricker@tusculum.edu or call Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620.

GLAWPIGT promotes reading and brings great literature to life through the performing arts. The group meets on Tusculum’s Greeneville campus Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. during the academic year, when that can be accomplished with required safety measures, or otherwise via the Zoom online meeting platform.

Members work on basic presentation skills, as well as the development of essential tools needed for theatrical performance, and perform at various events throughout the year. All performances must meet health guidelines outlined by Tusculum and other organizations.

For more information, please contact Arts Outreach at 423-798-1620 or e-mail Jennifer Hollowell, Arts Outreach coordinator, at jhollowell@tusculum.edu.