Abingdon unveils new pop-up LOVEworks throughout town

Abingdon, VA – Inspired by the world-famous marketing slogan “Virginia is for Lovers,” Abingdon unveils a new pop-up public art trail of LOVE, on display through September 30, 2020. Artwork spelling out L-O-V-E is posted throughout the community, inviting visitors to wander through town and explore the unique shopping and dining Abingdon has to offer.

Visitors can enjoy the surprise of stumbling on LOVE, or download a digital map from VisitAbingdonVirginia.com, and check them all off. Pop-up LOVEworks can be as small as a retail display, or several feet high.

Abingdon mayor Derek Webb is sharing the love of Abingdon internationally, with a guest column for Abingdon Living Magazine in Abingdon, England. Mayor Webb was invited to write the article for the town’s sister city, and chose to write about the pop-up LOVE campaign.

“I’m very proud of our small businesses, especially their efforts to stay afloat and keep people employed during these difficult times,” said Mayor Webb. “I like this campaign because it encourages people to explore the town and shop local. Visitors may find a store they’ve never been to before.”

Why artworks with a “LOVE” theme? Like many communities, Abingdon’s small business owners and non-profits have suffered in 2020. LOVEworks are a joyful reminder that Abingdon is a community full of love, with plenty of ways for visitors to play.

“There’s something intangible about Abingdon,” said Director of Tourism Jayne Duehring. “People talk about it when they come in the Visitor Center. They like the charm, the dining and our activities, but inevitably they also talk about the warmth and hospitality they’ve experienced here. It’s that love of welcoming visitors that we want to celebrate.”

The new pop-up art joins three existing LOVEworks in town, as well as the popular painted wolves of the Abingdon Wolf Project, and a permanent sculpture garden at William King Museum of Art. Abingdon is a community known for its creativity, whether it’s the numerous arts and culture organizations, or the innovation of its chefs, which earned it the title of Best Small Town Food Scene in the Country (2019 and 2020).

The list of participating organizations includes Abingdon Arts Depot, A Likely Yarn, Goodman Jewelers, The Historical Society of Washington County, Holston Mountain Artisans, Morgan’s, Necessities, The Peppermill, Salt of the Earth, White’s Mill and William King Museum of Art.