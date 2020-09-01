What: Hendersonville Triathlon

Where: Patton Park | Hendersonville, NC

When: Sunday, September 20, 2020

Location: 114 E. Clairmont Drive, Hendersonville, NC

Contact: iDaph Events: Stephanie Buss, Marketing Coordinator stephanie@idaph.net (828) 684-0812 x2

Registration link: raceroster.com/events/2020/33425/hendersonville-triathlon Website page: https://idaph.net/hendersonville-triathlon/

Due to the popularity of the Asheville Triathlon in July, iDaph Events is proud to announce that registration is now open for the Hendersonville Triathlon, which takes place Sunday, September 20, 2020! Same location, same course — new name!

“We are so excited to officially announce that we have received approval to produce another triathlon THIS YEAR at the Patton Park and pool in Hendersonville,” says Daphne Kirwood, race director and owner of iDaph Events. “The city and park were so pleased with the July event that they would love for us to do it again this year, and 83% of our past participants said they would come back and do it again.”

The Hendersonville Triathlon will again be limited to 150 participants, and the format and courses will also be the same. The iDaph team is making improvements to the September event based on feedback from the post-race survey from the Asheville Triathlon in July. Those updates will be posted on the website page and social media pages.

Here is the course description:

Swim

The 400 meter swim takes place in Patton Pool, an Olympic sized 50 meter lap pool with 8 lanes. We will space the swimmers in time trial starts. Participants will have a time trial start

with plenty of time between each swimmer and will be organized in wave starts according to their estimated 100 yard swim time. Swimmers will flow in one direction in the lane.

Bike

The 12.5 bike course rolls through the quiet and beautiful Oklahawa Greenway in the City of Hendersonville, exits the Greenway and flows along a ‘rolling’ course through Henderson County countryside roads. Cyclists will return to the park by way of the Greenway and back to the transition zone.

Run

The 5k run is FAST and for the most part-flat, except for one little dipper hill that you will crest before entering back to the park. The entire 5k run is on the quiet, shaded and beautiful Oklahawa Greenway in the City of Hendersonville. The section of the greenway used for this event will run towards Jackson Park. There will only be a short section where the bike/run overlap. The route is an out-and-back, lollipop course, with one ‘self-service’ water station at the halfway point. We do encourage you to bring your own fuel, nutrition and refreshments for this event.

Virtual Option

The Hendersonville Triathlon also has a Virtual & Self-Serve vent experience, so participants who are not comfortable attending the in-person event, or who simply cannot make it that day, can participate in the virtual option and still be eligible for prizes, a race t-shirt, and a medal.

Changes due to COVID-19

“Here at iDaph Events, safety is our top priority,” says Race Director Daphne Kirkwood. “We want to ensure that our participants, staff and volunteers stay safe and healthy, and we are following all of the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Over the past few months iDaph Events has put together event safety plans for our event to move forward in a new format to ensure social distancing measures that are set forth by the CDC are adhered to.

“We will aim to have a ‘contactless’ event to provide a safe event for all,” says Kirkwood.

What we are doing to ensure safety at our events concerning COVID-19

To adhere to the NC guidelines, iDaph Events will be putting the following rules in place:

Due to the wave starts and extended time gaps between when participants start their swim the participants will stay spread out throughout the duration of the rest of the event including the bike and run.

Staff and volunteers are required to have face coverings. Provide face covering for staff/volunteers and officials.

Participants are required to wear a face covering until they start their race and after they finish.

Provide increased Hand Sanitizer and hand washing stations, and we will continually wipe down frequently used surfaces.

Temperature screenings will be performed upon arrival to the event on race day.

Packet pickup is at Patton Park at the roundabout in front of the pool. Pickup will be drive-thru style, 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Saturday, September 19th. Please, stay in your car during the packet pickup process (just like you would at a drive-thru restaurant).

Registration must be done online at home. There is no on-site registration.

There will be NO Packet pickup on Race day. You may have a friend or family member pick up your packet on Saturday if you aren’t able to make it.

Individual time-trial start for all participants, with participants gathering in limited size waves to adhere to the NC gathering restrictions. Social distance stickers will be set out along the pool deck.

Transition between swim/bike/run will have a new twist this year! In order to maintain social distance, the transition will be at a participants’ vehicle.

After participants finish the triathlon, they will grab a food bag and leave the event site so that we can maintain social distancing measures.

Virtual Awards Ceremony for overall and age group winners, instead of an in person awards ceremony. Awards will be mailed or can be picked up locally.

Spectators are not allowed in the event village area or at the pool start, but we will have cheering sections along the bike and run route where spectators will be allowed to gather and cheer on their friends and/or family members.

Cheer Zones To encourage social distancing and to avoid groups gathering at the start and finish line, your friends and family members are invited to go out on the courses in our socially-distanced, designated cheer zones. Each cheer location has the opportunity to see your family/friend 2x! We ask that EVERYONE in the CHEER zone please stay socially distanced and wear a face

covering! Maps for each cheer zone are posted on the Event Guide and emailed to all participants prior to the event.

BIKE COURSE Cheer/Spectator Zone #1 – North Main and Oklawaha Greenway – Mile .5 & Mile 12.2 BIKE COURSE Cheer/Spectator Zone #2 – Berkeley Road and Greenway – Mile 1 & Mile 11 1/2 BIKE COURSE Cheer/Spectator Zone #3 – Balfour Road and Greenway – Mile 2 & Mile 11 RUN COURSE Cheer/Spectator Zone #4 – 7th Avenue and Greenway – Mile 1.3

New for September 20th! Yoga and Massage is providing two unique yoga options specifically designed to help prepare for (and recover from) a triathlon. You can purchase one or both options during registration for $5 each.

Pre-event Gentle Flow Class: This class will take place at the packet pickup session from 2:30 – 3:30 PM. This class will help to prepare you physically and mentally for your event… Warm up your body, breathe deeply, and enhance your focus and concentration thru mindful movement. Post-event Recover, Rest, & Rejuvenate Class: Online Class Recording, to practice at your convenience at home (this class will be emailed to you). This class will help post-race soreness and fatigue through a restorative practice of longer held and supported yoga poses… be good to yourself.

New category: High school and college teams iDaph Events is putting together a new category for the Hendersonville Triathlon for college and high school racing teams. The college and high school racing seasons have been severely affected by COVID-19, and having local triathlon events is a great way to encourage competition and provide motivation for those athletes. The category will include an award for fastest school teams.

“We know the college and high school racing season has been decimated due to the pandemic,” says Kirkwood. “This is an opportunity for high school and college athletes to come and participate in an event.”

Hendersonville Triathlon is set to be an annual event

The City of Hendersonville and the YMCA pool have stated they would like for iDaph Events to make the Hendersonville Triathlon an annual tradition each year in late May/early June. Due to its proximity to the Oklawaha Greenway and its heated pool, Patton Park is an ideal location for both triathlon training and triathlon events.

“So come on out, support a local triathlon and put all your training and fitness to good use again,” says Kirkwood. “Thank you in advance for continuing to support our small business by participating in our local, social-distanced events and the triathlon community. We are so grateful and love seeing all of you have purpose in all your training miles, enjoy the event experience and race your hearts out on race day!”

Donate to a great cause

Have a towel you can donate? iDaph Events is collecting new or gently used towels for the Western Carolina Rescue Ministries. Towels will be collected at packet pick-up and race day. Please help us collect towels for this wonderful local organization!

Testimonials from the Asheville Triathlon in July at Patton Park “iDaph did a fabulous job putting on the event with the location switch – everything from the drive through packet pick up to a rolling swim start and finish line bags to-go. It was definitely a different race day experience, but it worked.” ~ Jenn Stanton, female overall winner.

“I thought the race did a good job with using specific COVID protocols in order to make it a safe and fun experience for everyone. ~ Ricky Flynn

“Thanks for a great race and race plan. I felt safer racing yesterday than going to the grocery store.” ~ Carlton Beverly Cooper

“Just wanted to say thank you so much for an incredible event this morning. It was my first tri and it was a blast – felt safe, so so organized, and positive. I know there ended up being some challenges with the bike but you guys truly put on an amazing event..” ~ Catherine Beck

