Get ready for a special evening of engaging music and storytelling, all from the comfort of your couch — just for fans and followers of the Wortham Center!

Join us for Jeff Daniels: Online and Unplugged — an intimate concert experience with Emmy award-winning actor, director, and singer/songwriter, Jeff Daniels — Thursday, September 17 at 7pm.

Longtime Wortham Center patrons will remember Jeff’s past performances in the Diana Wortham Theatre, and his captivating anecdotes and warm storytelling through song. This Online and Unplugged concert is streamed live exclusively for the Wortham Center and features original tunes and personal stories from Jeff’s stage and movie career that only he can tell. After the performance, ticket holders are invited to stay for a 15-30 minute audience Q&A with Jeff.

Tickets are $15 and available via link on the Wortham Center’s website or directly through Crowdcast. One ticket per email address.

