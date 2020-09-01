September Classes At Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts

Washington College Academy School of Arts & Crafts is pleased to announce we are open to the public but we will adhere to the regulations of the CDC which includes 6 feet apart, no more than 6 to a class, masks can be worn, and gloves will be given out to students.

Washington College Academy, historically one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.

WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non- traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration and Special Topics. The classes are taught by experienced artisans and local talent.

Age Limit on Classes is 16 yrs. or older, unless specified otherwise.

September Classes

Forged Neck Knives September 4th & 5th

Touch Marks, Metal Stamps, and Inlay Tools September 5th

Cosplay Costume Sewing For Beginners September 5th

Basic Blacksmithing 1 Day Class September 7th

Basic Drawing September 10th

Weaving With Metal Wire September 12th

Special Blacksmith ProjectsSeptember 12th

Flat Reed Baskets September 15th

How To Hang Pictures in a Museum Or Gallery Setting September 19th

Glass Mosaic Yard Balls September 19th

Melon Baskets September 22nd & 29th

Glass Mosaic Yard Balls September 26th

Check out our Website www.wca1780.org to find out more information on each class and to register. New Classes are being added weekly, so be sure to keep checking back on what we are offering! Connect with us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!

If you have any more questions please call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151