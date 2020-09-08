Celebrating Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion – Live Stream

Join us online next weekend to celebrate Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion!

Our celebration will take place September 10-13, 2020 with virtual, live concert events that include Jim Lauderdale, Acoustic Syndicate, Amythyst Kiah, Morgan Wade, and Martha Spencer; a WBCM Radio Bristol Farm and Fun Time show; and flashback performances from festivals past.

The schedule for the Weekend Live Stream includes:

Thursday, September 10 | 7:00pm

49 Winchester, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, & Bill & The Belles

Kick off the weekend with a Farm and Fun Time show from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, featuring host band Bill & The Belles – artists to include Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and 49 Winchester. Farm and Fun Time is presented by Eastman Credit Union and with support from Holston Medical Group

Friday, September 11 | 7:00pm

Amythyst Kiah, Morgan Wade, & Martha Spencer

Join us Friday night as we partner with the Virginia Tourism Corporation to celebrate Virginia Music Heritage Month. This show will feature music from Amythyst Kiah, Morgan Wade, and Martha Spencer. The night will be filled with live music, announcements about the 2021 Festival line-up, and more! Friday evening is presented by Virginia is for Lovers and Holston Medical Group

Saturday, September 12 | 1:00pm

Festival Flashbacks – Join us on Saturday afternoon to watch some past Festival performances. Past shows will include Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, The War and Treaty, Mike Farris, Folk Soul Revival, Jerry Douglas and the Earls of Leicester, and the Way Down Wanderers. The Festival Flashback is presented by Bristol Tennessee Essential Services.

Saturday, September 12 | 7:00pm

Kick off Saturday night with two live performances with Acoustic Syndicate and Jim Lauderdale. We will also celebrate the incredible support we have received from our 2020 Festival Heroes, Downtown Bristol community, and our sponsors. We’ll even reveal additional artists that will be playing at the 2021 festival. Saturday evening is presented by Holston Medical Group

Sunday, September 13 | 12:00pm

Join us at noon for the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle Drawing

as we give away $250,000 in prizes!