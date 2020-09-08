ETSU admissions team begins Bucky’s ETSU Road Trip

Bucky’s ETSU Road Trip is about to begin.

For the next several weeks, admissions counselors from East Tennessee State University will set up tents in parks, pavilions and other outdoor and indoor spaces across Tennessee as well as Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Kentucky. Prospective students can arrange to meet with a counselor to learn about the admissions process, scholarships, academic opportunities and more.

“This is our way of bringing ETSU to our prospective students,” said Caleb Bennett, ETSU assistant director for recruitment. “College visits are the highlight of the high school senior year experience. We recognize that many students and parents would prefer staying close to home during this pandemic, so that is why we are taking the campus visit experience to them.

“Most of our gatherings will be held outdoors, and we will practice all of the recommended public health practices, such as wearing face coverings and observing social distancing.”

Bennett added that the admissions team will have brochures, reply cards, promotional items, t-shirts and other ETSU swag available.

Upcoming local road trip visits include:

· Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. in front of the ETSU Welcome Center, Johnson City;

· Thursday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Legion Field, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport;

· Thursday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Abingdon;

· Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol; and

· Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in front of the ETSU Welcome Center, Johnson City.

Those interested in attending can visit www.etsu.edu/roadtrip to schedule a one-on-one session with a counselor or to learn about other road trip locations. Appointments will be available in 15-minute blocks. For additional information, call 423-439-4213 or email admissions@etsu.edu.