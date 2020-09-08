FairyTails offers your pet a unique Enchanted and luxurious spa day experience. Grooming is not just our job, but our passion. Our calm, friendly environment combined with our many years of experience is sure to have your fur baby feeling their best!

FairyTails Grooming & Daycare is a new business offering dog grooming and daycare services in Johnson City. At Fairytails, they take great pride and care in their work with your beloved pets. Grooming is not only their job, but their passion; Their head stylist Ashley Scott has over 15 years of experience grooming. They use only the best products for your dog’s fur to make sure they leave the salon looking and feeling their best. For that extra touch, they even add a little fairy dust.

The business really strives to provide a Clean, Calm, and Friendly environment for your fur baby’s. The Daycare side of the business provides individual private gazebos for each pet equipped with high quality beds. They also have a 24 hour self serve wash and dry area.

Whether you’re looking for a Doggy Daycare or a passionate and talented groomer, Fairytails Grooming & Daycare is the best place around. Call 423-328-0603 to schedule an enchanting spa day for your pup today!