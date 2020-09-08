Farm & Fun Time – Live Concert Online

Thursday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Recorded at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Join the Birthplace of Country Music as we kick off the online celebration of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion weekend with a virtual Farm and Fun Time event! This online installment of Radio Bristol’s beloved Farm and Fun Time variety show will feature The Po’ Ramblin Boys, 49 Winchester, and house band Bill and The Belles!

Join us online September 10 at 7:00pm on

Radio Bristol’s Facebook or Radio Bristol’s YouTube channel.