Football Movies

“Remember the Titans” (2000)- This biographical film was based on the story of coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) who was hired in an attempt to integrate the T.C. Williams High School football team in 1971 Alexandria, Virginia. The film is uplifting, heartfelt and would make for great viewing in our current turbulent world. (Rated PG)
“Friday Night Lights” (2004)- The drama follows the coach and players in the city of Odessa, Texas, a place obsessed with their team. The film is based on a book released in 1990 and later spawned a television series of the same name. The film follows the Permian High School Panthers of 1988 as they made a run for the state high school championship. The leader of the team is played by Billy Bob Thornton, who is very effective in one of his less “showy” performances. Anyone who has ever attended a Friday night high school football game or has been part of a team will no doubt love this film. (Rated PG-13)
“Rudy” (1993)- This biographical film is an account of the life of Daniel Eugene “Rudy” Ruettiger (Sean Astin) who always dreamed of being part of the University of Notre Dame football team. The film is set in the 1960’s and follows the title character in his efforts to be part of the Fighting Irish despite his lack of money, less-than-stellar grades, and small physical stature. Despite the aforementioned obstacles and twists and turns, Rudy is finally able to be part of the Fighting Irish. Dreams do come true. (Rated PG)
“We Are Marshall” (2006)- This historical drama, starring Matthew McConaughey, is the true story of the aftermath of the 1970 plane crash involving the Marshall University football team that killed 75 people, including 37 of the football players. After the tragedy, the school suspends the football program indefinitely, but is persuaded by the few players who didn’t make the trip, students and residents of Huntington, WV, to reconsider the decision. The school decides to keep the program, and the teams first post-crash victory is a 15-13 win over Xavier University. This is a touching film full of heartbreak and hope. (Rated PG)