With the 2020 football season in a state we have never seen before, some college conferences playing and others not until Spring, I have decided to “tackle” a few recommendations for football movies featuring high schools, colleges and pro teams. For those of us whose teams are not playing until Spring these films may provide some pigskin comfort. Strike up the band and here we go… “Remember the Titans” (2000)- This biographical film was based on the story of coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) who was hired in an attempt to integrate the T.C. Williams High School football team in 1971 Alexandria, Virginia. The film is uplifting, heartfelt and would make for great viewing in our current turbulent world. (Rated PG) “Friday Night Lights” (2004)- The drama follows the coach and players in the city of Odessa, Texas, a place obsessed with their team. The film is based on a book released in 1990 and later spawned a television series of the same name. The film follows the Permian High School Panthers of 1988 as they made a run for the state high school championship. The leader of the team is played by Billy Bob Thornton, who is very effective in one of his less “showy” performances. Anyone who has ever attended a Friday night high school football game or has been part of a team will no doubt love this film. (Rated PG-13) “Rudy” (1993)- This biographical film is an account of the life of Daniel Eugene “Rudy” Ruettiger (Sean Astin) who always dreamed of being part of the University of Notre Dame football team. The film is set in the 1960’s and follows the title character in his efforts to be part of the Fighting Irish despite his lack of money, less-than-stellar grades, and small physical stature. Despite the aforementioned obstacles and twists and turns, Rudy is finally able to be part of the Fighting Irish. Dreams do come true. (Rated PG)

“We Are Marshall” (2006)- This historical drama, starring Matthew McConaughey, is the true story of the aftermath of the 1970 plane crash involving the Marshall University football team that killed 75 people, including 37 of the football players. After the tragedy, the school suspends the football program indefinitely, but is persuaded by the few players who didn’t make the trip, students and residents of Huntington, WV, to reconsider the decision. The school decides to keep the program, and the teams first post-crash victory is a 15-13 win over Xavier University. This is a touching film full of heartbreak and hope. (Rated PG)

“The Blind Side” (2009)- This biographical film is based on a 2006 book, and follows the experience of Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron) from his impoverished upbringing to his eventual career in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. The film follows his years in high school and eventual college football career at the University of Mississippi. The movie also follows his family life and how he was adopted by a Memphis couple, the mom portrayed by Sandra Bullock. The film is not without controversy, however, as Michael Oher has voiced displeasure with the portrayal of his intelligence Despite his displeasure with his portrayal, Oher has stated he likes the film’s portrayal of the Touhy family, and feels its a great story of how his adopted family helped and supported him.(Rated PG-13)

“Varsity Blues” (1999)- This comedy-drama follows a small town high school football team and their overbearing coach (Jon Voight) during a tumultuous season. The film is set in the fictional town of West Canaan, Texas, and shows the team dealing with the pressures of adolescence, the football obsessed town, and the coach who is always on their backs. The quarterback of the team is the academically gifted Jonathan Moxon (James Van Der Beek), who is at constant odds with his father, and loathes playing for the legendary coach. This film speaks volumes about winning at “all costs”. (Rated R)

“Wildcats” (1986)- This comedy stars Goldie Hawn as Molly McGarth the daughter of a famed football coach who dreams of coaching her own team. She eventually realizes her dream when she leaves her job as a track coach to take over the inner-city Central High School in Chicago. This film is the tale of overcoming racial and gender prejudice, and how that can lead to high achievements. A heartwarming film and Goldie is wonderful. (Rated R)

“Any Given Sunday” (1999)- This film, directed by Oliver Stone, depicts a fictional professional team known as the Miami Sharks, and is partially based on a 1984 novel by NFL defensive end Pat Toomay. The film follows the story of the fictional Sharks and how the once mighty team is struggling to make the 2001 playoffs. The coach of the team is played by Al Pacino, and he is extremely effective in the role. The film also stars Jamie Foxx as the team’s up-and-coming quarterback. The film is a fascinating behind the scenes look at professional football. (Rated R)

There you have a few of my recommendations to get football fans through this tumtulous sports year.