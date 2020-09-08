Importance of Africana Studies topic of ‘Dessert with the Experts’

“The Importance of Africana Studies in a Rapidly Changing World” is the topic to

be addressed in “Dessert with the Experts,” a virtual alumni event sponsored by East Tennessee State

University’s College of Arts and Sciences, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

During this event, faculty experts from throughout the College of Arts and Sciences will share their

knowledge over dessert with alumni of the college and other participants. For a fun twist, the experts will

provide their favorite dessert recipes for participants to make ahead of time and enjoy during the event, or to try later.

Over a helping of his favorite dessert, strawberry ice cream, Dr. Daryl Carter will discuss the importance

of African Americans, equality and inclusion. “Africana Studies sits at the academic forefront of ETSU’s efforts

to educate students, faculty, staff and the community about the importance of diversity in the 21st century,” he said.

Carter, who is serving as interim director of ETSU’s Africana Studies Program, is a professor in the

university’s Department of History. He earned his B.S. in political science and M.A. in history from ETSU and

his Ph.D. in history from the University of Memphis, and joined the university faculty in 2008. He is the author

of the critically acclaimed book “Brother Bill: President Clinton and the Politics of Race and Class.”

Participants may join the Sept. 8 “Dessert with the Experts” using Zoom meeting ID 978 6930 5559 and

passcode 878613.

“Dessert with the Experts” will continue to be held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month through

at least November. It is hosted by the ETSU College of Arts and Sciences Advancement Office.

For more information, contact Denise Asbury at asburyp@etsu.edu or 423-439-1189 or Michael Webb

at webbmc@etsu.edu or 423-439-5775.

Share this: