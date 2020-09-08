League of Women Voters Hosts Virtual “Lunch and Learn” Series to Help Public with Election and Voter Engagement



The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee cordially invites the public to “Lunch with the League,” a series of lunchtime chats on a variety of election topics intended to provide tools and resources to support people’s desire to be actively engaged in democracy and to vote in the Tuesday, November 3 election. Guests will hear brief presentations on each topic, followed by an opportunity to ask questions and join in conversation.

Each virtual lunch date with League experts will be held on Tuesday via Zoom, from noon to 1 p.m. Sessions are open to the public.

The specific dates and topics are as follows:

· September 8: Voting by Absentee Ballot

· September 22: Voter Registration

· October 6: Voter Education/Ballot Ready

· October 20: In-Person Early Voting/Ballot Ready

· November 17: Post-Election Wrap-Up

“The Lunch with the League series is designed to help people feel prepared and confident to vote this November,” said League Member Rebecca Keeler who oversees the Voter Services Committee. “The mission of the League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee includes encouraging people in our community to get more involved in civic life. One measure of civic engagement is voter turnout- which we aim to improve in Northeast Tennessee.”

Information about the League’s activities may be found on the website, https://my.lwv.org/ tennessee/northeast-tennessee, by following on Facebook, or by emailing the League at lwv.netn@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters of Northeast Tennessee is a nonpartisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to people 16 years and older, of all gender identities. With 100 years of experience, the League is one of America’s oldest and most trusted civic nonprofit organizations.

For more information, call 423-741-4621 or email at lwv.netn@gmail.com.