The Party Haus, Since 1975 

The Party Haus is owned by Roy Mecke, but it was started nearly forty five years ago by his parents, Bill and Elfriede Mecke, who opened the shop in 1975 as ‘The Bottle Shop.’ Roy received his degree at Middle Tennessee State University and was an active part of the shop since the day it opened. Roy managed the shop with his parents until he took over.

The Party Haus carries many different types of tequila, bourbon, and scotch. They have the largest selection of imported beers in upper East Tennessee.The Haus also carries cigars and pipe tobacco. They have been a steady and consistent source for so long that customers drive in from North Carolina and Virginia for their supply, and they have won several ‘Greeneville Sun’s People’s Choice Awards’.

Roy says that he has the best staff in the world. The long standing employees have become familiar with the shop’s products and are able to help customers with any of their questions. The members of staff become accustomed to their regular clients orders, and can put together orders for them based on the customers personal tastes.

Visit The Party Haus: Monday between 9am-11pm, Tuesday between 9am-11:30pm, Wednesday through Saturday between 9am-11pm, and Sunday between 10am-11pm. The Party Haus is located at 2318 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, TN.